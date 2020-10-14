Gun rights upheld, 2 declare candidacy and Culpeper Christmas Parade up in the air

Town council approval of the street closures, however, was contingent on the parade adhering to the most recent executive order of the state regarding the ongoing pandemic, said Town Manager Chris Hively. It was revealed at Tuesday’s meeting that the local health department denied the request for a traditional parade.

Whitney Wright, environmental health manager with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, sent a series of emails last week to the town and sheriff’s office.

“We have outlined some options for how a parade might be allowed this year under the Phase 3 (reopening) guidelines, however a conventional parade will not be allowed,” he wrote.

Wright said he attended a state meeting in Richmond last week and asked about parades. Due to the nature of such events in terms of crowd control of attendees on foot, they are a no-go, he said.

“The good news is there are alternatives … where you have a reverse parade (in which) the floats are still and you have participants drive by in their vehicles to view the floats,” Wright stated in the emails of how it will be done in Fredericksburg.

The city of Richmond is filming its holiday parade at an undisclosed location and will broadcast it on social media and TV in early December and on Christmas, he said.