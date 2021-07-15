Gunman found criminally responsible for killing 5 at paper

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—A jury on Thursday found the gunman who killed five people at a Maryland newspaper criminally responsible for his actions, rejecting defense attorneys’ mental illness arguments.
The jury needed less than two hours to find that Jarrod Ramos could understand the criminality of his actions and conform his conduct to the requirements of the law when he attacked the Capital Gazette newsroom in 2018.
The verdict means Ramos, 41, will be sentenced to prison, not a maximum-security mental health facility, for one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in the U.S. Prosecutors are seeking five life sentences without the possibility of parole.
Survivors and family members of victims, some with tears in their eyes, embraced outside the courtroom and applauded prosecutors and jurors as they walked by after the verdict.
“Having this going on for three years, it’s been a never-ending nightmare,” said Cindi Rittenour, the sister of Rebecca Smith, who died in the attack. “And then hearing that today—just all my anxiety over it, all the wonderings, the unknowns, it’s all gone away now, and all I feel is just relief and happiness. I feel like my sister can finally start to rest in peace.”
Rachael Pacella, a reporter at the paper who survived the attack, said she was relieved to finally hear the verdict of criminally responsible.
“It’s been very stressful these past three years having this hanging over our heads, and it feels like a big weight has lifted,” Pacella said outside the courtroom.
Ramos already had pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019 but pleaded not criminally responsible—Maryland’s version of an insanity plea.
The second phase of his trial was delayed multiple times, most recently because of the pandemic. The 12-day trial was largely a battle between mental health experts called by defense attorneys and prosecutors.
Ramos developed a long-running grudge against the newspaper after an article it published about his guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of harassing a former high school classmate in 2011. He filed a lawsuit against the paper in 2012, alleging he was defamed, but it was dismissed as groundless. His appeals failed.
Defense attorneys argued that Ramos suffered from a delusional disorder as well as autism and obsessive-compulsive disorder. They contended Ramos became consumed with the idea that the article had ruined his life. As his defamation appeals failed, his lawyers said he came to believe there was a vast conspiracy against him involving the courts and the newspaper.
Prosecutors, however, repeatedly pointed to shortcomings in the mental health evaluations done by the defense, which relied mostly on interviews with Ramos and his sister.
Prosecutors said Ramos acted out of revenge for the article. They said his long, meticulous planning for the attack and the manner in which he carried it out—including plans for arrest and long incarceration—proved he understood the criminality of his actions and was able to conform his behavior to the requirements of the law.