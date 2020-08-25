Gunshots fired from SUV reported Sunday night on Shanktown Road

A gun was reportedly fired several times from a vehicle Sunday night while traveling on Shanktown Road in Reva and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as part of an active investigation.
The incident was reported around 7:40 p.m. on August 23 while a silver or gray newer-model SUV was seen leaving the area, according to a sheriff’s office release.
Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact Det. Marshall Keene at 540/937-0016 or CCSO at 540/727-7900.
