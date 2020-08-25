 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunshots fired from SUV reported Sunday night on Shanktown Road
0 comments

Gunshots fired from SUV reported Sunday night on Shanktown Road

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
CCSO

A gun was reportedly fired several times from a vehicle Sunday night while traveling on Shanktown Road in Reva and the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help as part of an active investigation.

The incident was reported around 7:40 p.m. on August 23 while a silver or gray newer-model SUV was seen leaving the area, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Anyone with information concerning this incident should contact Det. Marshall Keene at 540/937-0016 or CCSO at 540/727-7900.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in Sports History: August 26th

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News