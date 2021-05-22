Gym owner headed to Bangkok for reality kickboxing show and competition

But he does know the show will be a mix of fighting, training and the fighters getting to know each other as they all live in a training center.

“I know we’re getting paid to fight, and that we will all stay until it’s all over, and that we can’t share anything about how the competition goes until it’s all over,” said Wilson, who noted that the show will be streamed, though it won’t necessarily be live. “The language in the fights can get a little salty, so streaming on demand probably makes sense.”

Those interested in viewing or following the competition can visit underdogfight.online. It’s not clear there how to watch episodes, but there are links for more information on the site.

Wilson said he’s honored to be taking part in a competition in the martial arts style that he’s focused on in the country where it originated.

“I’m just excited to be taking part, to be included in this interesting competition,” he said.