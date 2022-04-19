Half-dozen to run in 7th District congressional GOP June Primary

Six candidates will compete in the June 21 Republican primary election to pick a nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives 7th District seat. The winner will run against incumbent two-term Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Henrico Democrat, in the Nov. 8 General Election.

GOP candidates who met filing deadlines to be on the primary ballot are Derrick Anderson, Gina Ciarcia, Bryce Reeves, David Ross, Crystal Vanuch and Yesli Vega, according to a sample ballot published Tuesday by the Orange County Office of Voter Registration.

There will be no Democratic primary since Spanberger is the only candidate from her party who filed to run.

Candidates who filed to be on the primary ballot did so with the 7th District Republican Committee, according to Culpeper County General Registrar James Clements.

The deadline to file was April 7. The party then had until April 12 to confirm the paperwork was in order and report candidates to the State Dept. of Elections.

Once those names were submitted, the State Board of Elections determined the ballot order at a meeting April 13, Clements said. At the time, there were seven qualified candidates.

“We were notified yesterday that one of those seven had officially dropped out of the race,” said the Culpeper registrar. “At this time, we’re still waiting on approval of a ballot.”

May 6 is the first day to vote early in the June primary through the registrar’s office. May 31 is the last day to register or make changes to voter registration.

June 10 is the last day to request a ballot by mail. The Culpeper County Registrar’s Office will be open for Saturday Early Voting 8:30 to 4:30 on June 11 and 8:30 to 5 on June 18.

Polling places will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on primary election day. Absentee ballots mailed back to the office must be postmarked on or before June 21.

At this time, the only other 2022 election is the Nov. 8 General Election, Clements said.

However, his office continues to keep an eye on litigation that would force House of Delegates elections this year to reflect the newly drawn districts. For more information see VoteinCulpeper.info.

Culpeper County remains at the center of the dramatically redrawn 7th Congressional that now stretches west from Greene County east to Caroline County, also encompassing Orange, Madison and Spotsylvania counties, and the city of Fredericksburg.

