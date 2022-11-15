Hands-on approach: Culpeper carpentry teacher awarded Honorary American FFA Degree

A tenured teacher of agriculture and technical education was recently honored with a nationwide acknowledgement.

Culpeper Technical Education Center teacher Thomas DeLano recently received the Honorary American FFA Degree at the 95th National Future Farmers of America Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It’s the highest honor awarded by FFA, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover. Those selected have helped advance agricultural education and FFA through outstanding personal commitment.

DeLano was one of 51 teacher recipients this year. Honorees are nominated by their peers through essays documenting specific impacts the nominee has made on a national level that directly affect advancement of the National FFA Organization, a countrywide association also focused on the business, science and technology aspects of agriculture.

DeLano got involved in FFA as a student at Chancellor High School in Fredericksburg, where he held the positions of sentinel, treasurer, and vice-president. In high school, he won the Greenhand Degree, awarded to students at the chapter level. DeLano was also recognized with a chapter FFA degree as a student and with the Virginia FFA State Degree.

After college, he put his early training to work and has been teaching primarily agriculture classes for Culpeper County Public Schools for 21 years.

At Culpeper County High School, DeLano helped develop a state-of-the art shop for agriculture students interested in woodworking and metal fabrication, Hoover said. He currently teaches carpentry at CTEC, the county’s new public career & technical education high school next to Germanna Community College.

DeLano has been involved in organizing and holding many FFA Career Development events at the state and local level, including small engines, tractor troubleshooting, and agricultural mechanics.

He has also served, for many years, as Virginia Association of Agriculture Educators state officer. In addition, DeLano has worked on Virginia Department of Education’s agriculture committees that provided curriculum reviews and developed safety guidelines in the field. He has been on the Virginia FFA advisory council and governing board. Receiving the Honorary American FFA Degree completes accolades from the organization.

“It’s a big honor to get that award,” said DeLano. “I was extremely surprised.”

CCPS Director of Career and Technical Education Randi Richards-Lutz was thrilled with his accomplishment.

“For 20 years, Mr. Delano has dedicated himself to the students of Culpeper County Public Schools,” she said. “Mr. Delano is extremely knowledgeable and creates an incredible hands-on approach to learning for our students. We are grateful for his dedication, his leadership and his character. Mr. DeLano is highly respected by his peers and the community. I feel very fortunate to call him my colleague and friend.”

CCHS Principal Daniel Soderholm was equally proud.

“Mr. DeLano is deserving of their highest honor,” he said, noting the teacher’s impact on students is immeasurable.

“In the time I have known Mr. DeLano, his students have excelled in forestry, tractor troubleshooting, welding, small engine repair, business, and public speaking. He has gone beyond the expected duties of a teacher. He is on the short list of educators in both the Virginia Department of Education and state FFA Offices.”