Happy tails: Culpeper dog groomers boost skills to meet more demand

During the COVID-19 pandemic, an estimated 11.38 million households have gotten a dog, according to Today’s Veterinary Business magazine. Dog adoptions and sales soared over the past year, with so many people isolated at home and in need of companionship, The Washington Post reports.
With that came greater demand for pet supplies and pet services, including grooming.
In Culpeper, employees at Wash & Wag, a dog-grooming business, have seen the same trends locally.
“Oh yes, we’re always very busy—people have really noticed the need for good dog care,” the store’s administrative assistant, Victoria Claveloux, told the Star-Exponent.
With more people seeking professional help keeping their pets properly coiffed, Wash & Wag employees and students from the Canine Clippers Grooming School next door have been bolstering their skills with training and certifications. Wash & Wag is located at 217 Southgate Shopping Center.
Ten people from the school and business recently attended a seminar by the National Dog Groomers Association of America, taught by nationally certified dog groomer Sarah Hawks.
Held in Midlothian, attendees from Culpeper observed as Hawks, a consistent show-winner, demonstrated how to correctly groom the breed-standard clips for miniature poodles, cocker spaniels and Sealyham terriers.
Two Canine Clippers employees, Angela Ross and Sarah Jenkins, took the next step toward becoming certified with the National Dog Groomers Association by returning to Midlothian later to take a written test and demonstrate their abilities to groom American Kennel Club breed-standard haircuts.
“Sara Jenkins demonstrated her ability to hand-strip a West Highland White Terrier and a Standard Poodle,” Wash & Wag said in a statement. “Angela Ross demonstrated her ability to groom a Toy Poodle.”
Ross recently learned she achieved her certification with the national association in non-sporting breeds. Meanwhile, Jenkins continues to work on passing her certification, traveling to Pennsylvania and working one-on-one with Hawks.
“When you’re certified, people trust you more with their dog,” Jenkins told the Star-Exponent.
Though she now lives in Fredericksburg, Jenkins grew up in Culpeper and graduated from Eastern View High School in 2011. She is also a graduate of Canine Clippers, and after working at PetCo and a couple of other pet salons, ended up back at Wash & Wag, remaining there since 2018.
“I enjoy being with animals, they make me so happy,” Jenkins said. “I’m always like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a dog!’ I love them so much. They are a total stress-reliever.”
Ross, a resident of Nokesville in Prince William County, said it’s important to have dogs properly cared for to prevent skin problems and other issues.
“We brush their teeth, do things you don’t do at home,” she said. “It’s good for them.”
Linda Law, the owner of Wash & Wag and Canine Clippers, followed her family members into professional pet care, training and grooming, maintaining a three-generation career heritage, according to the business’ website.
In addition to being a certified master groomer with the National Dog Groomers Association of America and International Professional Groomers Inc., Law founded Canine Clippers in 1982 and started the Virginia Groomers Association in 1987.
Law raises toy poodles and Arabian horses on her farm in Spotsylvania County.
This past weekend, U.S. dog-lovers binge-watched the Westminster Dog Show. Many keep track from year to year of the pedigree of Westminster’s competitors.
When announcing the winner—Wasabi, a 3-year-old Pekingese—Judge Patricia Criage Trotter said, “We love all dogs and dog lovers, mixed breeds and purebreds. They’re all pets. Now, every pet may not be a show dog, but be assured, every show dog is a pet.”
Learn more about Wash & Wag and Canine Clippers by visiting canine-clippers.com or calling 540-829-6665.
