Happy tails: Culpeper dog groomers boost skills to meet more demand

“I enjoy being with animals, they make me so happy,” Jenkins said. “I’m always like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a dog!’ I love them so much. They are a total stress-reliever.”

Ross, a resident of Nokesville in Prince William County, said it’s important to have dogs properly cared for to prevent skin problems and other issues.

“We brush their teeth, do things you don’t do at home,” she said. “It’s good for them.”

Linda Law, the owner of Wash & Wag and Canine Clippers, followed her family members into professional pet care, training and grooming, maintaining a three-generation career heritage, according to the business’ website.

In addition to being a certified master groomer with the National Dog Groomers Association of America and International Professional Groomers Inc., Law founded Canine Clippers in 1982 and started the Virginia Groomers Association in 1987.

Law raises toy poodles and Arabian horses on her farm in Spotsylvania County.

This past weekend, U.S. dog-lovers binge-watched the Westminster Dog Show. Many keep track from year to year of the pedigree of Westminster’s competitors.