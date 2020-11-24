 Skip to main content
Harrisonburg man dies, police officer injured in shooting in Rockingham
A Harrisonburg man died and a police officer was injured following an early morning shooting incident in Rockingham County.

At the request of the Broadway Police Chief and Rockingham County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is investigating two shooting incidents in Rockingham County, according to a news release Tuesday afternoon from VSP spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The Broadway Police Department officer involved is currently recovering from his injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was shot during a traffic stop, Tuesday morning, according to the Page County Sheriff's Office.

The reported suspect, Randall T. Hopper, 34, of Harrisonburg, died while in transport to UVA Medical Center. The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

