Melissa Hart is the new General Registrar and Director of Elections in the Culpeper County Voter Registration & Election Office. Formerly Chief Deputy Registrar, Hart has worked in the office on Main Street since 2007.

She worked alongside and replaces former Registrar James Clements, hired in 2015 by the Culpeper County Electoral Board.

He did not seek reappointment, ending his post effective June 30, to help his wife with her business and spend more time with his son. Clements, for the five years prior to becoming registrar, worked as an election officer in Culpeper.

The Electoral Board appointed Hart General Registrar effective July 1. She said she feels prepared for the position having worked dozens of elections with Clements and under his predecessor, Michele White.

“My background is as an election official for quite some time,” Hart said in a phone call.

She started as an assistant registrar under White, was promoted to deputy and then chief deputy registrar. Hart, an Orange County native, previously worked in Human Resources for Culpeper County before joining the elections office 16 years ago.

“I like it,” she said of the job. “It’s challenging, but I am very passionate about what I do.”

A requirement to serve as Culpeper County Registrar, Hart moved with her family from her lifelong home in Orange to Culpeper County at the end of June, near Lignum.

The Culpeper County Registrar’s Office also recently moved from the second floor to the first floor at 131 N. Main St., into the former offices of Culpeper County Parks & Recreation, now located in the new Field House.

Hart has had a full plate in between the two moves, renovations in the new registrar’s space and training new employees — along with a General Election less than three months away.

She said she misses Clements tremendously.

“He was an all-around great person and boss,” Hart said.

The new registrar said she really had to think about it when offered the position by the electoral board.

“I had to uproot my family, sell my house … but I am very passionate about what I do — serving the voters of Culpeper. Having a familiar face is important for a lot of people.”

In the most recent edition of the Culpeper Quarterly digital newsletter, Clements described Hart as a “seasoned professional with over 16 years of dedicated service in the field of election administration” who has “proven herself as a vital asset.”

Her expertise in election operations and astute understanding of the intricacies involved have earned her the well-deserved promotion to the esteemed position of General Registrar and Director of Elections, Clements said.

“She has seamlessly transitioned into this leadership role, exemplifying her unyielding dedication to serving the voters of Culpeper County,” he stated.

“As she spearheads the charge to ensure free and fair elections for all, her strategic vision and tireless dedication are poised to shape the future of elections in Culpeper County.”

Early voting in the registrar’s office for the November election starts Sept. 22.

Oct. 27 is the last day to request a mail-in ballot by mail.

The registrar’s office will be open two Saturdays for early voting prior to the election — on Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.