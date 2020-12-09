Have yourself a Movie Little Christmas

‘Love Actually’

With an impressive cast and multiple interconnected stories, “Love Actually” truly has something for everyone during the holidays. Despite being a film about the abundance of love during Christmas, writer–director Richard Curtis doesn’t give all of his characters happy endings, making “Love Actually” distinctive in the canon of great holiday films. Even though some characters’ Christmas wishes don’t come true, Curtis packs “Love Actually” with plenty of joy and surprises to make it a distinctive seasonal favorite. (Available on HBO Go)

‘Meet Me in St. Louis’

Set in Missouri in the lead up to the 1904 World’s Fair, “Meet Me in St. Louis” follows the Smiths as their father decides to move the family to New York City, despite their attachment to St. Louis. “Meet Me in St. Louis” covers several holidays, from a hilarious night trick-or-treating to a Christmas Eve that introduced the world to the song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” What makes “Meet Me in St. Louis” greater than the standard MGM musical are the lovely dynamics within the Smith family: the romance between Judy Garland’s Esther and her neighbor, and the insane antics of the morbid little sister, Tootie. The events of “Meet Me in St. Louis” might be over a century old, but the humor and heart within the story still resonate. (Available on HBO Max)