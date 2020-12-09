Have yourself a Movie Little Christmas

2020 has been an extremely difficult year for many of us, and even though people will likely be separated during the holidays this year, there’s no reason not to curl up and enjoy the season with some great Christmas movies.
Whether you are looking for a tried-and-true classic, a debaucherous comedy, or something else entirely, we have you covered for all your Christmas movie needs.
‘Carol’
Set in 1950s New York City during the holidays, Todd Haynes’ “Carol” has an ambiance of warmth and nostalgia that works perfectly with the love story at the center of the film. The story of department store clerk Therese (Rooney Mara), falling for the married Carol (Cate Blanchett) is full of the difficulties one would expect from this time period, yet Haynes presents the story like an alluring memory of a Christmas long past and well-remembered. (Available on Netflix)
‘Die Hard’
People have been debating whether “Die Hard” should be considered a Christmas movie for years, and while it obviously should be, it’s also easily one of the greatest action films of all time. Set on Christmas Eve, NYPD cop John McClane facing off against Hans Gruber and his henchmen set the template for future action movies, and Bruce Willis as McClane showed a vulnerability that made the character a distinctive hero. His attempt to reunite with his estranged wife on Christmas Eve has all the plotting of a great holiday movie, before “Die Hard” transforms into one of the most exciting films of the 1980s. (Available on HBO Max)
‘Home Alone’
By this time next year, Disney will probably have their reboot of this Christmas staple ready to go, so there’s no better time to revisit this ’90s favorite. “Home Alone” remains great for kids, who get to live out their wish fulfillment through Kevin McCallister, while the story of a family trying to reunite before Christmas is surprisingly touching. Even though a lot of movie’s fun comes from watching The Wet Bandits get their comeuppance, it’s also an engaging story about a family’s acceptance of one another, even at the worst of times. (Available on Disney+)
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’
While only the a small part of “It’s a Wonderful Life” actually happens at Christmas, there’s a reason the story of George Bailey has become one of the finest films to represent the holidays. Frank Capra’s tale of a man sacrificing everything he has for the people around him, then questioning his place in the world, is the kind of holiday story Charles Dickens could have written, and Jimmy Stewart is the perfect actor to bring such a giving character to life. But it’s the final moments of “It’s a Wonderful Life” that make it the quintessential Christmas film. As Bailey sees how much he means to the people of his town, the film ends with an exuberant and staggeringly beautiful conclusion that few films can match. (Available on Prime Video)
‘Love Actually’
With an impressive cast and multiple interconnected stories, “Love Actually” truly has something for everyone during the holidays. Despite being a film about the abundance of love during Christmas, writer–director Richard Curtis doesn’t give all of his characters happy endings, making “Love Actually” distinctive in the canon of great holiday films. Even though some characters’ Christmas wishes don’t come true, Curtis packs “Love Actually” with plenty of joy and surprises to make it a distinctive seasonal favorite. (Available on HBO Go)
‘Meet Me in St. Louis’
Set in Missouri in the lead up to the 1904 World’s Fair, “Meet Me in St. Louis” follows the Smiths as their father decides to move the family to New York City, despite their attachment to St. Louis. “Meet Me in St. Louis” covers several holidays, from a hilarious night trick-or-treating to a Christmas Eve that introduced the world to the song “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” What makes “Meet Me in St. Louis” greater than the standard MGM musical are the lovely dynamics within the Smith family: the romance between Judy Garland’s Esther and her neighbor, and the insane antics of the morbid little sister, Tootie. The events of “Meet Me in St. Louis” might be over a century old, but the humor and heart within the story still resonate. (Available on HBO Max)
‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’
Charlies Dickens probably didn’t envision that the best version of “A Christmas Carol” would come in puppet form, yet “The Muppet Christmas Carol” is arguably the best adaptation of this timeless story. The earnest performance from Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge balances perfectly with the inherent wackiness of The Muppets to create a genuinely fantastic re-creation of Dickens’ classic novel. By not straying too far from the source material, but adding enough whimsy and odd humor, “Muppet Christmas Carol” is reverent, while still giving this story a great Muppet twist. (Available on Disney+)
‘The Night Before’
Of all the films on this list, “The Night Before” might be the one entry not to watch with the family over the holidays. Three lifelong friends, played by Joseph Gordon–Levitt, Seth Rogen and Anthony Mackie, have an annual tradition of partying together on Christmas Eve. As the group grows older, they decide to end the yearly festivities. The trio gets together for one final blowout that includes a dream Christmas party, a holiday-hating antagonist inspired by villains of other Christmas films, and some insane cameos, including Tracy Morgan as Santa. But even with all of its craziness, “The Night Before” is full of heart and friendship, and is an unconventional ode to unabashedly loving the season. (Available on FX Now)
‘The Shop Around the Corner’
One of the greatest romance films of all time, “The Shop Around the Corner” is so great, it spawned plenty of remakes, including the musical “In the Good Old Summertime” and “You’ve Got Mail,” but it’s hard to beat the original. Jimmy Stewart and Margaret Sullavan work at the same shop around Christmas. They can’t stand each other in person, but unknowingly have fallen in love as secret pen pals. As the two get closer to discovering their surprise romance, the tension builds up to a staggeringly beautiful conclusion. “The Shop Around the Corner” is a holiday classic that’s impossible not to fall for. (Available on HBO Max)
‘A Very Murray Christmas’
Less a film and more of an excuse for “Lost in Translation” director Sofia Coppola and Bill Murray to have some Christmas fun, “A Very Murray Christmas” is a charming homage to variety shows of the past. Murray plays himself, snowed inside the Carlyle Hotel. Since he’s contractually obligated to put on a Christmas show, he just happens to find plenty of celebrities trapped with him. Murray runs into Chris Rock, Maya Rudolph, George Clooney and Miley Cyrus—to name a few—in this unusual holiday special. (Available on Netflix)
Ross Bonaime contributes to The Free Lance-Star of Fredericksburg
