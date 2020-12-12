Health-care, COVID-10 town hall for District 7 residents to be held on Dec. 16

Central Virginians are invited to participate this week in a telephone town hall about health care and economic issues affecting them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 7th District U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will address issues facing families, businesses, health-care providers and schools. People can take part by phone, and video of the live, one-hour event will be streamed on the lawmaker’s website and Facebook page.
Spanberger will answer constituents’ questions about a range of health and economic issues confronting the 10-county district, which includes Culpeper and Orange. She also will update people on negotiations over proposed COVID-19 relief measures on Capitol Hill, and preview her priorities in the next Congress.
Support Local Journalism
“As Central Virginians face a holiday season marked by uncertainty and continued challenges, I’m committed to maintaining a direct line of communication with 7th District families and businesses,” the second-term legislator said in a statement. “Wednesday’s telephone town hall will be an opportunity to discuss the shared issues facing our communities as we work together to fight the effects of the pandemic.”
Spanberger said she hopes to hear people’s ideas about steps that Congress has taken—or has yet to take—to rebuild the nation’s economy, stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, and provide financial relief to families and businesses.
To join the interactive telephone town hall, constituents should dial 855-920-0555. To watch the conversation live, visit spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page during the event.
The event will be Spanberger’s 10th free, public telephone town hall since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Her town halls have focused on the impacts of the deadly virus on Central Virginia families, businesses and seniors.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!