A raccoon recently tested positive for rabies in Fauquier County, according to a release from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

The rabid animal was found near the intersection of Grays Mill Road and Wilshire Drive in Warrenton. Fauquier Animal Control collected the raccoon on Sunday, Aug. 27 after a local resident reported it was in contact with their dog.

The raccoon tested positive for rabies on August 30, according to the release.

The local health department contacted all identified individuals who may have had contact with the raccoon and assessed individual needs for rabies post-exposure shots.

RRHD reminds everyone of the importance of not feeding wildlife and leaving wild animals alone. It is also important to keep pets and livestock up to date on their rabies vaccinations, according to the release.

When a pet with a current rabies vaccination is exposed to a rabid animal, they will require a rabies booster vaccination and 45-day observation following the exposure. Exposed unvaccinated domestic animals can be isolated for up to six months in strict confinement per the Code of Virginia.

Pet owners or people who regularly feed and care for feral and farm cats should make sure they get vaccinated for rabies, the health dept. advised.

Individuals bitten or scratched by a wild or unknown animal should report the bite to local animal control and contact their primary health care provider or local health department for further evaluation and medical recommendations.

To report an animal bite or possible rabies exposure incident, contact the Fauquier Environmental Health Office at 540/347-6363 or Fauquier Animal Control at 540/347-3300.