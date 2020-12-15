 Skip to main content
Health Dept. to host COVID-19 vaccine town hall Wednesday night
Health Dept. to host COVID-19 vaccine town hall Wednesday night

VDH vaccine town hall poster
VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

The Virginia Department of Health is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 that will be broadcast on ABC TV stations statewide and on live-streaming sites.

Community and medical leaders will answer the public’s questions about the new vaccine.

Panelists will include: State Health Commissioner Norm Oliver; Dr. Ebony Hilton, Anesthesiology/Critical Care, UVA Health; Dr. Costi Sifri, Infectious Diseases and International Health, UVA Health; Dr. Ethlyn Gibson, associate professor, Hampton University School of Nursing and Dr. Rebecca Vargas-Jackson, Physician Manager Support of the COVID-19 Health Equity Group with the Virginia Dept. of Emergency Management.

This event will be live broadcast and streaming at WRIC8/wric.com, WAVY10/wavy.com, WDCW/dcw50.com, FOX43/wavy.com, WFXR/wfxrtv.com, WDVM/localdvm.com and News Channel 11/wjhl.com

Email questions prior to the show to news@wric.com or post them on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, using the hashtag #VaccinateVirginia.

Learn more about Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccine response at vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

