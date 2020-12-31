Health official says any interaction with others outside household is 'too risky'

When the virus crisis began in March, the Mary Washington Healthcare facilities peaked at 30 patients daily, then efforts to stem the spread seemed to flatten the curve of new admissions. But that trend started changing Nov. 1 as colder weather set in, combined with public fatigue over wearing masks and social distancing.

As a result of rising infection numbers, Mary Washington is setting up a third unit to provide room for up to 90 COVID-19 patients, said Eileen Dohmann, chief nursing officer. However, beds and equipment aren’t the biggest concern. Health care officials across the area, state and nation are worried about having enough specialized staff to take care of all the sick patients, including those with heart issues, cancers and other ailments.

“We are taxed, and the staff is tired. They are seeing their neighbors, their families, their friends being admitted to the hospital,” Dohmann said. “It’s a terrible situation to be in, to be so tenuous, that moment to moment we’re looking at our ICUs being at capacity. We don’t want to be [at this point].”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What’s even more concerning, she said, is that “every hospital from Baltimore to south of Richmond is in the same situation. We know because we check with them every day. We are really pushing our health system capacity to its limit.”