Health officials warn about possible virus/vaccine scam

Health district officials said they have enough doses to vaccinate people scheduled this week, but “we are assessing our capacity for next week,” she said.

As of Wednesday, about 33,000 residents had filled out various online surveys, expressing interest in getting vaccinated. Some people probably filled out a survey more than once, and Balmes–John asked people not to do that as it just slows down the system.

She reminded people that once they fill out the survey, they are added to the list of those who want to be vaccinated. When “it is your turn,” health district officials will contact people, using information provided in the surveys, to schedule appointments.

Those who haven’t already filled out a survey can go to vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock and fill out the appropriate form. Those currently eligible for vaccines are people 65 and older; those 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk; and essential workers in tier 1b as well as health care workers from tier 1a who haven’t been vaccinated already.