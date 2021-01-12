Healthcare and the budget: Culpeper state lawmakers prepare for '21 General Assembly

“It is our number one priority to provide access to all,” she said.

Webert asked how much the associated hospital fee has increased since the state expansion in 2019 of the federal government healthcare for low income people. Staton said costs have risen an estimated 20 percent.

“We lose money on Medicaid patients, do not cover our expenses on it or Medicare,” she said. “I am supportive of funding for all patients and as we expand this safety net we have to look at creative funding sources to make sure that our hospitals are not disproportionately impacted.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Staton said the Culpeper hospital sees a much higher level of Medicaid patients than its sister hospitals in Haymarket and Prince William.

Freitas asked what she envisioned as a “creative funding source” to cover the costs of Medicaid expansion being absorbed by hospitals, saying he was sympathetic to the situation. He said the phrase in the legislature typically means raising taxes.

“We are at a point right now where that would be incredibly difficult for a number of reasons,” Freitas said.

In closing remarks, the local delegate anticipated “a lot of debates” about healthcare in the ’21 session as well as holding the line on taxes.