Heavy rain, sewage spills prompts shutdown of oyster, clam harvest in parts of Northern Neck

More than 3.5 million gallons of raw sewage diluted by floodwater poured into creeks in Westmoreland and King George counties over the weekend, causing state officials to temporarily shut down the harvest of oysters and clams in the area.
The temporary measure started Monday and will end July 5, according to the Virginia Department of Health. It affects shellfish only, not crabs or fish, in portions of Monroe Bay in Colonial Beach, Mattox Creek in Westmoreland and Rosier Creek in Westmoreland and King George.
An estimated 8 inches of rain fell in the Northern Neck on Friday, and the deluge overwhelmed operations at the Colonial Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant, said Adam Wood, a manager with the state health department’s Division of Shellfish Safety. Two different releases of sewage later occurred as the “influx of rain flushed out the whole system,” Wood said.
The plant that should have deposited treated affluent into Monroe Creek ended up releasing the chemical treatments as well as all the untreated waste into the water. Monroe Creek feeds into Monroe Bay, which then feeds into Mattox and Rosier creeks.
Wood cautioned that the spill didn’t amount to a full 3.5 million gallons of waste because the plant isn’t set up to handle that much sewage in one day and the heavy amounts of rainfall diluted it. Still, because of the potential pollution hazards of having that much microbiological matter in the water, the state issued the emergency closure.
It only pertains to bivalve mollusks because their bodies concentrate bacteria and viruses from the water—and because they are often eaten raw, according to the state.
The restriction doesn’t mean the affected waters aren’t safe for swimming, according to the VDH. “The shellfish standard is much more stringent than the swimming standard.”
However, the VDH sent out a statewide release on Saturday, reminding residents to beware of potential health risks after the kind of flooding many areas experienced. Heavy rains increase the risk of animal waste and the very thing that happened in Colonial Beach—the release of untreated wastewater from plants.
“Bacteria, debris and other pollutants in rainwater runoff end up in rivers, lakes and streams, which can pose risks to human health and safety,” the VDH stated. “Rain events also cause flooding and fast-moving waters, especially in low-lying areas.”
The most common ailments from contaminated water are gastrointestinal illnesses, which result from swallowing water contaminated by disease-causing microbiological organisms. The illnesses can cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever and the potential for upper respiratory problems and skin infections.
Maps of the areas affected by the closure are posted on the Division of Shellfish Safety’s home page at vdh.virginia.gov/Shellfish/ under the heading of Emergency and Conditional Shellfish Closures.
