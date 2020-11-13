Heavy rains wash out Madison County Road

Heavy rains the past couple of days washed out Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) near Aroada in Madison County, according to a VDOT news release on Friday.

The road is closed to through traffic after two pipes that carry water under the road were washed out and a gaping hole was left behind.

The road is closed to thru traffic between Route 624 (Annie Road) and Route 231 (Old Blue Ridge Turnpike). Private entrances on both sides of the washout are still accessible.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will make a full damage assessment once the water recedes, the release stated. The road will remain closed to through traffic until repairs to the culvert pipes and the road are complete.

There is no estimate of when the road will reopen at this time.

Numerous other roads across the nine counties of the Culpeper District were also closed by floodwaters, but no significant damage has been reported and the roads are reopening as flooding recedes.