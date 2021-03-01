 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavy thunderstorms pound Appalachia, leading to water rescues and mudslides
0 comments
top story

Heavy thunderstorms pound Appalachia, leading to water rescues and mudslides

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Storms

Catherine Castle stands on the porch of her home in downtown Paintsville, Ky., as floodwaters approach on Monday.

 Ryan C. Hermens / Lexington Herald-Leader

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Kentucky firefighter Eddie Stacy was turning his fire truck around in the dark while responding to storm damage when he noticed a tiny light coming from the flooded Red River.

It was a cellphone a woman was waving from a car inundated with water that was rising by the minute.

Stacy and other members of the Hazel Green Fire Department sprang into action Sunday night, pulling five people from the car where water was up to the dashboard. Among those rescued were a 17-month-old boy and a woman who appeared to be having a seizure, Stacy said in a telephone interview Monday.

“We don’t do too much training on this water rescue,” Stacy said. “Instinct, it just kicks in.”

Heavy thunderstorms pounded parts of Appalachia on Sunday and Monday, sending rivers out of their banks and leading to multiple water rescues, mudslides, road closures and power outages, officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Monday due to heavy rainfall across the state.

“We are acting swiftly to ensure the safety and security of Kentucky families and to get the needed help to our communities,” he said in a statement. He said a total of 13 counties and cities had declared states of emergency and the Kentucky National Guard was activated and was assisting with high water emergencies.

Stacy was part of a storm-response unit cutting down a tree that had fallen onto a road in Wolfe County, Kentucky, about 75 miles southeast of Lexington. But a mudslide started and Stacy was forced to move his firetruck.

As he was turning around, Stacy noticed something in the floodwaters just down the road—a woman sitting on a stalled car’s door window, waving her cellphone flashlight and yelling for help.

“Nobody could hear from where she was,” Stacy said. “That little flashlight when I was driving down the road just caught my attention. It was God, I tell you. It was God to have me in that place where I was supposed to be.”

Stacy attached a 100-foot rope to the truck and himself and helped retrieve the car’s occupants. Wolfe County Sheriff Chris Carson used a front-end loader to lift out the woman who had the seizure. The car’s occupants were brought to the nearby fire station to be checked out by emergency technicians.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dogwood Village is one of a few Covid-free nursing homes
Latest News

Dogwood Village is one of a few Covid-free nursing homes

Dogwood Village is one of the only 6.7% of nearly 270 nursing homes in Virginia that have not had any residents test positive for COVID-19. Dogwood Village held its third and final vaccine clinic Tuesday for staff or residents who have not yet had the second dose of their vaccine or need the first dose. Staff members continue to be screened daily and tested twice weekly. Dogwood continues to wait for guidance from the top health agencies for information on resident visitation and plans to share those directives as soon as it receives them. Residents and staff are thankful for the many kind gestures provided by the community and would encourage the community to continue calling and visiting through FaceTime and window-visits.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News