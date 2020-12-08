Heavy virus load forces Fredericksburg-area health officials to prioritize cases

So many people in the Rappahannock Area Health District—and across Virginia—have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks that public health officials are having to prioritize which cases they investigate.
The Virginia Department of Health announced new guidelines on Monday that allow local health officials to decide whose cases will get immediate investigation and contact tracing—and who may not be contacted at all. The switch comes in the wake of unprecedented increases in COVID-19 cases and will help health officials “deploy resources where they will have the most impact,” said Dr. M. Norman Oliver, the state’s health commissioner.
“As you can see, that’s a big shift,” said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district. “I think it’s important for the community to be aware of this because it means that every person who tests positive for the virus may not get a call from the health department.”
Dr. Wade Kartchner, who directs the Rappahannock–Rapidan Health District which includes Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, put it this way:
“When the number of cases reaches substantial levels such as they are now, local health departments have to prioritize their time to talk to the people most at risk,” he wrote in an email update.
Case investigators have used a strategy known as “boxing in” the virus. After people got their positive results for COVID-19 from whatever lab or drive-thru site they used, investigators would contact them to explain various aspects of the contagious disease, the 10-day quarantine required and advice on how to keep from spreading it others. They’d get the names and phone numbers of people they might have exposed so they also could be contacted.
People will still be notified of their positive test results, but those who aren’t contacted by public health officials are expected to notify others they may have exposed.
The priority in case investigations is being shifted to:
- People living, working in or visiting nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, group homes, jails or homeless shelters.
- People involved in known clusters or outbreaks.
- People at increased risk of severe illness.
- People diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past six days and their household contacts. Those who tested positive more than six days ago already are nearing the end of their quarantine period.
Support Local Journalism
Tuesday’s report included one new local death: a Caroline County woman, white and age 80-plus. She was the 101st virus-associated death in the Rappahannock Area Health District and the second Caroline resident whose death was reported this month. Before December, the most recent Caroline fatality from COVID-19 was reported Oct. 21.
The number of new virus cases reported Tuesday in the local health district was 112, less than half of Monday’s record-breaking total of 231 cases. But the health district’s seven-day average stood at 143 new cases a day, as of Tuesday, and that’s almost 100 cases higher than early November’s average of 48 new cases daily, Balmes–John said.
Many of the new people testing positive may have been exposed at Thanksgiving get-togethers or while they traveled for turkey day, but health officials also site a growing case of COVID fatigue—as people are tired of restrictions and isolation—and colder weather that’s forcing more people to gather inside instead of out.
The state recommendations are based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Oliver stressed that case investigation and contact tracing are essential parts of the COVID-19 response in Virginia, and almost 2,000 public health professionals have been hired since May to do the work.
That includes many of the 23 investigators working in the Rappahannock Area Health District. The number of cases—and tests taken—illustrate their workload.
From the Saturday before Thanksgiving to the full week after it, there were 9,994 PCR tests administered in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
Ten percent, or 991 people, had positive results in that 14-day period alone.
The local health district is offering four free drive-thru testing clinics each week and has tested more than 1,200 people since Nov. 21, Balmes–John said. More information about clinics is available online at vdh.virginia.gov/Rappahannock/freecovid19testing/.
“We’re seeing there’s a demand for testing since people are going out to get tested, and we still have high positivity rate,” she said.
If cases diminish, health officials have the option to return to the previous methods of case investigation, Kartchner said. In a presentation before the Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, officials discussed that the new priorities may put more emphasis on the need for people to stay home while they recover.
That prompted Kartchner, who closes most emails with a list of W’s to add one to the list: “Wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance and wait to return to work if you are sick.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!