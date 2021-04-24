HEDELT: Soak up spring with wildlife webcams, 'plogging' and museums

Today, I’ll share news about three 24-hour online cameras that follow wild birds, a new kind of clean exercise and the reopening of two Northern Neck museums.

Folks who’d like the chance to watch birds up close can do that by connecting to one or all of the Chesapeake Conservancy’s three wildlife webcams—osprey, peregrine falcon and great blue heron—streamed in partnership with explore.org.

Webcams can be accessed by going to chesapeakeconservancy.org/explore/wildlife-webcams, where the birds await.

For those in the Chesapeake Bay region, spring is marked by the return of the iconic osprey.

According to a news release from the Chesapeake Conservancy, the male and female osprey that webcam followers have named Tom and Audrey are back and have fortified the nest on the platform the pair return to each year.

Sticks with ribbons tied on and left in the yard by the “Crazy Osprey Family,” which helps make the webcam possible, can be seen as the nest continues to grow.

In 2020, Audrey laid three eggs, but all three failed to hatch. Tom and Audrey took long absences from the nest, leaving their eggs susceptible to weather and predators.