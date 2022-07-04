 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Help build a more perfect union, Spanberger urges for Independence Day weekend

Spanberger at The Carver Center

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks at Culpeper County's Carver Center, celebrating federal funds secured this spring to replace the historic building's roof.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger shared these thoughts to mark 2022's Fourth of July weekend.

“On July 4, 1776, our founders committed their lives, fortunes and sacred honors to the creation of a new nation—established as a land in which democracy and freedom could take root and one day flourish," the Virginian said.

“246 years later, we have a responsibility to realize the values they laid out—liberty, equality, justice, and the rule of law," the 7th District congresswoman said in a statement Friday. "And when these principles are under threat, we have a responsibility to use our time, talents and energy to defend this ongoing experiment and build a stronger future for the next generation of Americans.

“We also have a responsibility to remember the sacrifices of those who fought to protect these principles," Spanberger continued. "At parades and ceremonies across Virginia, we will proudly honor the generations of brave men and women who have defended—both at home and abroad—the ideals that continue to shape our United States. Our active-duty service members, veterans and military families represent the best of our commonwealth.

“Over the course of our short history, America has led by the power of her example, charted the course of world events, and—even in moments of great contention and conflict—worked to build a more perfect union here at home, for everyone," she concluded. "As an American people, we are the authors of the next chapter in this unfinished history book. I hope all Virginians are able to spend time with their loved ones, reflect on our enduring democratic experiment, and prepare for the writing ahead of us.”

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

