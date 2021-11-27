 Skip to main content
Help us find Culpeper's best and brightest holiday displays
Help us find Culpeper's best and brightest holiday displays

The Culpeper Star-Exponent is interested in sharing the area’s grand holiday displays in your local newspaper.

If you know of an eye-popping display—yours or someone else’s—email news@starexponent.com. All nominations must include the display’s address, the homeowner’s name and phone number and a brief display description. Please attach a photo of the display.

The Star-Exponent will print good quality photos submitted in files sized in the high-KB to low-MB range of holiday displays in the print paper throughout the holiday season.

We will consider publishing photos of displays not only in Culpeper County, but in Madison, Orange, Rappahannock and Fauquier as well.

