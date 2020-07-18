One recent night Ruth Young dreamed about hosting a “Kids Day” to give away cash, treats, handmade crafts, stuffed animals and ice cream gift cards to the children of Culpeper.
Last weekend, the retired bus driver did just that, along with the small-in-number Mother’s Helping Hands Ladies Group of Meadows at Northridge, a senior community of small brick homes located off of Ira Hoffman Lane.
“The Holy Spirit gave it to me in a dream,” said Young, seated in a wheelchair outside her home while overseeing multiple tables of giveaway items on a breezy Saturday in the shade. “He said he had a job for me and it was about children. He got me.”
A mother of four, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 10, the retiree previously raised money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., through local fund-raisers. This time, she kept her goodwill local.
Neighbor Ginny White, a retired country singer and grandmother from Texas, assisted Young in Mother’s Helping Hands at the event.
“She was one of the first people I met when I moved in here,” White said. “Ruth is a real leader! She always has something going on.”
For Kids Day, Young’s son, a Manassas police officer, orchestrated toy donations from stores going out of business. She also got toys donated from the senior center in her native Rappahannock County.
Young called numerous local businesses as well in soliciting cash donations for the children’s event.
“I raised over $1,000 in cash,” Young said. “Culpeper without a doubt has the giving-est people where children are concerned. They didn’t hesitate to give a donation.”
The money donated was carefully placed in envelopes with different dollar amounts assigned to different age groups. Whatever wasn’t given away last Saturday will be a gift to St. Jude’s from the children of Culpeper, Young said.
Seven-year-old Robert Coleman, attending with various siblings and cousins, got his cash.
“They gave me money,” said the Yowell Elementary School second-grader. “And a bag of notes to write on.” Young made various handcrafts that were on display, including small notebooks fashioned with yarn and a cartoon cut-out cover, obviously made with love, and labeled for “the parents.”
Local mom Stephanie Ruiz brought 1-year-old Leo Braxton, who she held in her arms. The little boy got crayons, cash and a card for some ice cream from McDonald’s—a sweet gesture, said Ruiz. Several of the children on site with ice cream gift cards must have been burning holes in their pockets, so anxious they were to redeem them.
“I think it is nice. I love it,” Ruiz said. “They don’t really do a lot of stuff around here for the children.”
Queenna Coleman brought several young family members to the house of her aunt, Ruth Young. Coleman said the young people have been looking forward to the homegrown event for weeks: “I think it’s a great idea,” she said.
Sitting in the car with her, Heather Wooten said the wholesome display of charity was just awesome. Young “is always one to give back, and she loves children—it’s always about that new generation coming up.”
Young, handing out tiny donuts she fried the night before, said she likes it when a child is happy and being well cared for: “Otherwise, I can’t stand it.”
Ten-year-old Rachel Arredondo seemed to enjoy herself, looking through the piles of toys at Kids Day.
“I think it’s nice,” said the rising sixth grader at Floyd T. Binns Middle School. “Something to help the community.”
Young is all about community, especially its youngest members. In her 16 years driving a bus for Rappahannock County Public Schools, she only reported one child to the principal whose brother told on him—for chewing tobacco. On her bus, Young permitted three days of the children being quiet intermingled with two days of letting them be loud, a bit of sweet with the sour.
When her own kids were little, she was always collecting shoes or coats for other children, so that Young’s son would worry his mother would give away all the family’s things so she could help others.
“We always had aplenty,” she said. “That’s what you call the work of the Lord. When you help somebody else, and still have what you need.”
