A federal bill would offer greater support for the families of disabled veterans, including children who take on caregiving roles.

U.S Senator Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, last week announced his support for reintroduction of the Helping Heroes Act he says would provide critical support and assistance in accessing local, state, and federal resources for an approximate 2.3 million children under the age of 18 living in a household with a disabled veteran.

“Virginia is home to many of our country’s veterans, who have sacrificed so much in service to our nation,” said Kaine in a statement. “The families of Virginia’s disabled veterans often take on a huge responsibility caring for their loved ones, and this bill would help provide them with the support they need.”

Department of Veterans Affairs currently has limited authority to support veteran family members in caregiving rolls, according to the release. This bill would start to address those gaps by giving access to mental healthcare, peer support, and recreational opportunities to help these children lead healthier lives.

The Helping Heroes Act of 2023 require a full-time Family Coordinator at each VA medical center, sstablish a Family Support Program, ensure transition assistance curriculum includes information on services for children in veteran families adjusting from Active Duty to veteran status, and require VA to collect data on the experiences of disabled veteran families to better identify and understand their needs. Other bill sponsors include Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont).