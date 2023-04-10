Culpeper Technical Education Center is providing real-life links to employment for its students, while helping local employers fill needed positions.

The Culpeper County Public Schools technical & career-focused high school held a job fair April 4 following a skills showcase the week prior by students exhibiting their abilities in front of business and industry leaders.

Job fair participant Sara Dunphy is an 18-year-old-student enrolled in the EMT program which recently won a state level HOSA (Future Health Professionals) Games’ EMT competition.

“I feel like getting to see all the different companies and getting to talk to the people (is an) opportunity to see different jobs that are available,” she said at the job fair.

Job fair participant Ross White is a 17-year-old student from Culpeper County High School enrolled in the automotive program.

He plans to go to welding school in August.

“I think this is cool because we’re a local school and there’s a bunch of businesses from Culpeper,” White said of attending the job fair.

“It’s helping out smaller businesses around here and finding a career that we’ve been working toward in school.”

Students who participated earlier in the skills showcase returned to CTEC to get information and participate in one-on-one interviews for careers within their areas of study. Those potential careers include trades taught at CTEC: cosmetology, cybersecurity, engineering, culinary, electrician and more.

Culpeper County Public Schools worked alongside Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center for the job fair. Career Works has held job fairs for the students of Culpeper schools for the last 5 years. Local reps discussed the value of CTEC as a training ground for students interested in and seeking a career in the trades.

“The businesses are so excited about CTEC and the quality of training the students are getting but also the customer service skills and professionalism that they’re seeing today,” said Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, director of workforce services at the Culpeper Center.

Jason Ford, with Career Works, added, “The fruitfulness of an event like this is the proof is in the pudding, as the students come through and the businesses have a chance to speak with them about the opportunity for a full time career once they graduate is right at their fingertips.”

Prior to the opening of CTEC in the 2021-22 school year connections between students and potential employers were not as clear, the men said. Those paths are now much clearer with training paths and programs that can be witnessed by those employers, Bywaters-Baldwin said.

Cedar Mountain Stone of Mitchells participated at the job fair along with Chemung Contracting Corp., a local county business known for quarrying stone for use in paving projects of Virginia Department of Transportation.

Tom Locher, an equipment and safety manager with the company, remarked on how CTEC has helped to fill out its workforce.

“CTEC is just fabulous to begin with because these days you don’t see a lot of young people moving into the trades direction. It’s a great avenue to take,” said Locher.

He said Cedar Mountain offers pay for schooling in the trades for students seeking to enter into those professions. The manager noted the company has hired six new employees in the last year—half through job fairs such as the one held at CTEC.

Locher had spoken to 30 students about potential employment. In addition to apprenticeships, Cedar Mountain offers careers in asphalt technician, industrial maintenance, electrical engineer and heavy equipment operator.

The Town of Culpeper was at the job fair seeking potential employees to fill positions in local government departments. Town Human Resources Director Mary Brunner spoke to several students in classes such as automotive and electrical that would have the skills needed for certain positions.

“We have our public works department, our environmental services, those are the two areas that we’ve been speaking to students about,” said Brunner.

CTEC students were excited to hear about the employment opportunities that could come their way as a result of their studies.