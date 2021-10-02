Hennessy's History

John Hennessy’s father was a World War II veteran, so Dec. 7 was remembered for the attack on Pearl Harbor and not as much for the fact that it was the younger Hennessy’s birthday.

Influenced by attending Marine Corps Band concerts at the Lincoln Memorial and seeing the smoke rising over Washington while living in Bowie, Md., Hennessy says he was a full-on history nerd, reading MacKinlay Kantor’s “Gettysburg” in the fifth grade and the biography of “Mad” Anthony Wayne not long after.

College was at the University of Albany, where he got a degree in business management with a minor in history. The job he took at Manassas National Battlefield Park, mainly to delay entering the working world, became the start to a 40-year career in history.

Though he spent some time working at the State Historic Preservation Office in New York, he came back to the National Park Service in 1991 as a planner at the center in Harper’s Ferry that designs exhibits for the entire park service. “The best job in the world, getting paid to go from Alaska to Death Valley and beyond, paid for what folks do on vacation,” he said.