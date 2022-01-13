Here we go again: Virginia State Police advising motorists to be weather aware

Virginia State Police is advising everyone to be weather-aware, and factor in how the pending winter storm could impact weekend travel plans.

As of Thursday’s forecast, all regions of Virginia will be affected by a varying combination of precipitation starting late Saturday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 16.

This winter storm system is also expected to impact much of the East Coast, especially along the I-95 corridor.

Virginia State Police is currently preparing for this latest round of winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists, according to a Thursday release. VSP is advising folks to delay or avoid travel during the storm.

Have to travel? State Police advises following some safety tips.

Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of the vehicle.

Slow down, increase your traveling distance, buckle up and avoid distractions.

Turn on headlights in rain AND snow.

Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. These are for emergencies only.

Bring with you: snacks, water, cell phone charger, warm blanket(s), and any needed medications.

Fill up on gas and make sure your vehicle is in good working condition.

As of Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicted snow will begin in Culpeper after 2 p.m. Sunday continuing overnight and into Monday. Precipitation amounts are unknown at this point.

Schools and public offices will be closed Monday for the state and federal holiday of MLK Jr.’s birthday.