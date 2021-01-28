Herring asks Va. Supreme Court to turn down appeal that's blocking Lee Monument removal

RICHMOND—The fate of the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue is now before the Virginia Supreme Court, where Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed papers Wednesday asking the justices to turn down an appeal blocking its removal.

A fence was installed enclosing the circle around the monument on Monday as part of the Virginia Department of General Services’ plan to remove the statue. However, an injunction remains in place blocking its removal pending the appeal.

Although the plaintiffs waited until the last possible day to file their appeal, Attorney General Herring has filed his brief in opposition just two days later, underscoring his commitment to resolving this matter and removing the Lee statue as quickly as possible.

Efforts to remove the statue, which became a focal point for Black Lives Matter and other protests last year, were blocked when five residents near the statue filed a lawsuit.

In October, Richmond Circuit Judge W. Reilly Marchant ruled against the plaintiffs and held that the decision to remove the statue was lawful. But Marchant suspended lifting an injunction barring the statue’s removal while any appeal is pending.