Herring: judge denies demurrer in Madison service dog complaint

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s multi-year lawsuit against a bankrupted Madison County service dog nonprofit will move forward to trial after a local judge recently denied a defense demurrer motion to dismiss the case, according to a news release on Wednesday from Herring’s office.
Filed in 2018, the action against Charles D. Warren, Jr., founder and CEO of Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, Inc., alleges violations of the Virginia Consumer Protection Act – that Warren sold poorly trained “service dogs” for tens of thousands of dollars to families with various disabilities. The lawsuit also alleges Warren misled customers and donors about the business and his own military service, according to Herring.
In a February hearing, Madison County Circuit Court Judge David Franzen granted a default judgement against Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers after no one appeared in court from the nonprofit that filed for bankruptcy in May of 2020, the Madison County Eagle reported.
Richmond attorney Wyatt Durrette filed the demurrer on behalf of Warren, saying he was not the supplier of the dogs, the nonprofit was, and therefore he cannot be found in violation of the Charitable Solicitation Act, which the attorney general’s suit also alleges.
Herring contended Warren and his nonprofit are both responsible for wrongdoing.
“Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers and Dan Warren not only allegedly took part in dishonest and unlawful business practices, but their reckless actions put the lives of their customers who were relying on the business’s claims in danger,” the Attorney General said in a statement Wednesday.
“I’m really glad that this lawsuit can now move forward, bringing us one step closer to holding Mr. Warren personally accountable for putting the health and safety of consumers at risk. My team and I will continue to take action against businesses who deceive or take advantage of Virginia consumers.”
Herring’s lawsuit in Madison County Circuit Court alleges that SDWR and Warren charged $18,000 to $30,000 for service dogs that could purportedly: identify and alert individuals to life-threatening low and high blood sugar in individuals with diabetes; assist children on the autism spectrum, including aiding in search and rescue, or redirecting from self-harm; support people with epilepsy or other seizure disorders by finding help, acting as a ballast, or stimulating a person during a seizure; and help those with post-traumatic stress by providing relief from emotional overload, offering increased independence and comfort, and helping with memory issues and routines.
In reality, the dogs were often poorly trained, ill-behaved, and not equipped to help manage a life-threatening situation or disability, rendering them little more than incredibly expensive pets, according to Herring.
His complaint seeks restitution from SDWR and Warren on behalf of affected consumers, civil penalties, attorneys' fees, and asks the court to block SDWR and Warren from further violations. Civil penalties of up to $2,500 per willful violation of the Consumer Protection Act and $5,000 per violation of the Solicitation of Contributions law are being sought, with the exact number of violations to be determined during subsequent proceedings, the AG office release stated.
A hearing Herring to put on evidence of the amounts of consumer restitution, civil penalties, and attorneys’ fees to be awarded against SDWR is scheduled for May 19 in Madison County Circuit Court.
As a result of the judge’s ruling on Warren’s motion to dismiss demurrer, a jury trial in the case will go forward, Herring said. The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 7.
Consumers who believe they have been injured by SDWR should file a complaint at https://www.oag.state.va.us/consumer-protection/index.php/file-a-complaint as soon as possible, according to his office’s release. For information, contact 800/552-9963 or consumer@oag.state.va.us