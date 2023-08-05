R.E. Deane still sits daily on the bumper of the firetruck at Culpeper Volunteer Department Co. 1, which he’s been a member of for 63 years. At age 90, the former Culpeper Vice Mayor is not slowing down when it comes to giving back to his community.

For a lifetime of service, including two tours of duty in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, Deane is the latest recipient of the Culpeper Police Department Amazing Citizen Award. He accepted the honor July 27 at the Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting.

“Where were you 70 years ago?” Deane asked the audience. “Seventy years ago today I was on a destroyer, the USS Cushing, five-inch guns, we were firing off the coast of Korea, Wanson Harbor, in which adjusted the South China Sea, we fired for about three days and nights.”

On the July 27, 1953, Deane was getting ready to get out his gun.

“I was manning the phones that day and all of a sudden it came over the PA system, ‘This is the captain speaking, now hear this. The Koreans have surrendered.’ So that little vessel I was on, and what little I did, scared those doggone Korean soldiers, so they retired,” Deane said. “That’s my sea story. I’m sticking to it because it’s true.”

What’s also true is that Deane carried that sense of service into his long life in Culpeper.

An Amazing Citizen is someone who is a role model for others, said County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal, in a Culpeper Media Network video segment played at the award ceremony.

“When you talk to R.E., you can tell he’s proud of living in Culpeper and proud of what he’s done in the past,” Deal said.

Local firefighter Steve Corbin said an Amazing Citizen is someone who has gone far beyond normal people in helping the community and anybody they see in need, like Mr. Deane. In addition to chaplain, Deane serves on the fire station’s wellness committee.

“Checks on anybody been sick or hospitalized, makes sure they’re OK, he goes around and still visits other individuals not in the fire company,” Corbin said. “He still comes by the firehouse at least one time every day to check and see whose there, what’s going on. Most times he comes by two or three times a day.”

Longtime Culpeper attorney and former state delegate John J. “Butch” Davies III said an Amazing Citizen sees community service as an essential ingredient.

“R.E. has had a profound impact on Culpeper and it’s because he’s always there,” Davies said.

Lions Club member and former Amazing Citizen honoree Ann Laster said an Amazing Citizen thinks of others before themselves. “You have to sure of yourself when you’re volunteering to do what you thoroughly believe in.”

Former town councilman David Martin said Deane is very conscientious person, sincere and caring.

“He’s always there when you need him and he’s been there when you don’t need him,” laughed Martin. Deane has personally been there for him, he added.

An Amazing Citizen is somebody a little bit selfless, added Lee Simpson with the Lions Club, another of the community groups with which Deane has a long association of giving time, for more than 40 years. Deane is a charter member of the Salem Ruritan Club and formerly involved at the VFW and the cable commission. He loves his country, everyone agreed.

“I don’t deserve a bit of this,” Deane said in accepting the award.

“Well, I’m not amazing. You people who all turned out today to see me are the amazing people.”

He said it’s easy for him to do things for people.

“I was lucky, I was raised in a Christian home, in a good Baptist church and we gave back. We were taught that at an early age — to give back — so it’s been no problem with me,” Deane said. “I didn’t realize it when I was younger— I was in the Navy three years, 11 months and 22 days, went around the world twice — but I was giving back then.”

Half of the award goes to his wife, Pat, his motivator, Deane said, who served in many of the same clubs at the fire station alongside him. She was a young woman fresh out of high school working at JJ Newberry department store downtown when Deane made a proposal.

“I told her if she would marry me, I would put shoes on her feet and rings on her finger, so I married her,” he said. “We were living in the Medical Arts Building in 1957 paying $60 a month. We went to the movies once a week — $1 would get us into the movie, two soft drinks and popcorn.”

Deane added he’s been around good leaders all of his life and that good leaders make good followers.

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Settle said Deane would be sitting on the bumper of a firetruck for years to come. Settle mentioned legacy.

“What you have done for our community can’t be really spoken of,” the police chief said. “As a boy growing up in this community, everybody knew R.E. Deane, always at the Firemen’s Parade, at the carnival, the ballfield, riding on that old firetruck.”

Deane was there when he was sworn in as a police officer in the old town hall on Davis Street in a smoky council chambers, Settle said.

“It’s a broad spectrum of people he has impacted, and it’s a testament to who he is as a person.”