He's back: Olinger appointed to fill vacancy on Culpeper Town Council

Here’s a heart-shaped local story for Valentine’s Day. Mike Olinger is back on Culpeper Town Council—temporarily.

The former mayor who did not seek reelection in November was appointed last Thursday to fill a council vacancy on the same day President Joe Biden was in town.

The opening on the nine-member town council was created upon the election in November of Frank Reaves Jr. as the town’s new mayor, vacating his council seat.

This is the second vacancy the council has filled in as many months.

Councilman Olinger, reached at his work at Fisher’s Auto Parts Monday morning, said he wanted to help out his town.

“I figured I would help through the budget process and we got the boundary line adjustment coming up—since there’s so many new people on council,” he said.

Town officials are looking to expand town boundaries this year and take in dozens of businesses in the town water & sewer service areas along Lovers Lane and Brandy Road.

These would be the first new growth areas since the 2012 boundary line adjustment area that took in various shopping centers in the Montanus Drive area. Olinger was on council for that long and involved process with the county for the expansion a decade ago.

He will serve on council this time until a special election in November. Olinger said he would not run for the permanent seat.

Reaves, in a phone call Monday, said, “We need all the experience we can get right now with the budget coming up.”

The new mayor said he previously tried to get the former mayor to stay on council another term. Reaves said he was happy to have Olinger back if just for 10 months.

“He changed his mind—he wanted to get back on,” Reaves said.

Olinger, who was generally well-liked during his more than 20 years on town council including two terms as mayor, stepped back from the post to spend more time with his family following the 2020 death of his father, Nick.

With the current composition on town council, including four brand new members, “We got a real good group,” said Reaves.

Six people, including Olinger, applied to fill this most recent vacancy: Craig Ayscue, John Beck, Adam Forester, Whitney Grespin and Pranas Rimeikis, according to deputy clerk Ashley Clatterbuck.

The vote to appoint Olinger was 7-1. Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor voted for Rimeikis. Town Council met in closed session to discuss the candidates and then held the interviews and appointment announcement in open session, Clatterbuck said.

