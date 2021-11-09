'Hidden Figures' author to speak at virtual Germanna event

It’s been five years since entrepreneur and author Margot Lee Shetterly published “Hidden Figures,” and the book—which tells the story of the Black female mathematicians who worked at NASA during the space race—continues to resonate.
“People love untold history,” said Shetterly in an interview Tuesday. “We have this idea of what history is and people are always fascinated when somebody tells something new and reveals a new aspect of what we thought we knew.”
Shetterly will talk about the continued relevance of her book and how it fits into current conversations about “what it means to be American, American ideals vs. American reality and the nature of history” at a virtual event Thursday hosted by Germanna Community College.
Published in 2016, “Hidden Figures” reached the top of the New York Times bestseller list and won several awards, including a Coretta Scott King Book Award and an Anisfield–Wolf Book Award.
It was adapted into young reader and picture book editions, as well as into an Academy Award-winning movie.
Shetterly said the story of the “hidden figures”—mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, who worked for NASA in the 1930s through the 1960s—demonstrates the strength of America’s founding ideals, even when those ideals aren’t applied to everyone.
The huge demand for mathematical and engineering talent during World War II meant doors to careers previously closed to Black women opened for a time.
Still, segregation meant their work at NASA was relegated to the background, Shetterly’s book shows—but through perseverance and self-assertion, the women were able to have their work recognized, to a degree.
“[These women were] so profoundly patriotic and so profoundly advocating for the ideals of America even as discriminated against,” said Shetterly, who is working on a follow-up to “Hidden Figures” about 20th-century Black entrepreneurs.
“If you want to look at an example of what we should be teaching people, it’s that a lot of people believe in those ideals so strongly that they fight for them even as they are not receiving the benefits of those ideals themselves.”
“It is the nature of every country and particularly a country like the U.S., which was created with these stated ideals, to struggle to understand those ideals and what they mean for everybody,” she continued.
Thursday’s virtual discussion is free, but registration is required at germanna.edu/conversations.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele