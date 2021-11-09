'Hidden Figures' author to speak at virtual Germanna event

The huge demand for mathematical and engineering talent during World War II meant doors to careers previously closed to Black women opened for a time.

Still, segregation meant their work at NASA was relegated to the background, Shetterly’s book shows—but through perseverance and self-assertion, the women were able to have their work recognized, to a degree.

“[These women were] so profoundly patriotic and so profoundly advocating for the ideals of America even as discriminated against,” said Shetterly, who is working on a follow-up to “Hidden Figures” about 20th-century Black entrepreneurs.

“If you want to look at an example of what we should be teaching people, it’s that a lot of people believe in those ideals so strongly that they fight for them even as they are not receiving the benefits of those ideals themselves.”

“It is the nature of every country and particularly a country like the U.S., which was created with these stated ideals, to struggle to understand those ideals and what they mean for everybody,” she continued.

Thursday’s virtual discussion is free, but registration is required at germanna.edu/conversations.