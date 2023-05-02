The Commemorative Air Force Capital Wing open house Saturday at Culpeper Regional Airport provided a soaring good time for all.

The jazz music was swinging in the wind inside the Capital Wing’s hangar, setting an atmosphere of 1940s nostalgia as attendees came to look at aircraft of the era on the airport’s runway.

The CAF, a national nonprofit based in Dallas, Texas, held the open house for over 100 people to raise money for the maintenance of its local fleet of World War II era planes. The organization’s mission is to maintain these warbirds in flight condition. The organization displays these aircraft at airshows for educational purposes to see how these aircraft operated inside and outside.

The organization owns 170 warbirds that are displayed across the country with four such warbirds stationed in Culpeper.

According to the Capital Wing’s Assistant Adjutant Peter Ballard, members of the CAF will explain to show attendees about the aircraft. The aircraft are also used to give interested parties a ride to experience what it was like to ride in these warbirds during their heyday.

“We have all different kinds of people that come to our events, there are some that are World War II history aficionados or warbird people and they just want to get close and personal to the warbirds,” said Ballard.

“There are others that have heard about these airplanes but have never actually seen them or heard them. We have others that are more mechanically inclined and want to know how the radial engine works and what kind of other engines we have on the airplanes. It appeals to a wide, wide variety of people.”

On display at the show was a TBM Avenger torpedo bomber which was used in the pacific theater of the war. According to Ballard, it was the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of the war. It was powered by a 1900 horsepower Radial engine with 14 cylinders.

Also on deck was a French 1952 Alouette 2 helicopter. According to Ballard, it was the world’s first gas-powered turbine helicopter. The copter wasn’t owned by the CAF itself, but by one of its members.

Some attendees got into the spirit of the times, including Deidre and Jack Johnson. The flying history organization is “the best air force you’ve never heard of,” the said. The pair complimented the CAF for their work on maintaining the warbirds and keeping alive its “living history.”

Deidre Johnson came dressed as a 1940s aircraft mechanic by way of Rosie the Riveter in an outfit she made herself. She commented on the open house and what it brought to the table, “Back in the day it was just so basic mechanically and it’s amazing that they went up and did what they did with what they had.

Jack Johnson, a former member of the U.S. Army and self-proclaimed history buff, had a more simple answer to why he came, “I just love planes.”

Also attending the open house was the Central Virginia Timeline Association, an organization that preserves military history through representing different units throughout history. The association would dress up as World War II era infantry men, according to the association’s representative Michael Bork. The group covers different eras of battles from Jamestown to modern warfare dressed typically as ground force troops.

Bork commented on what he believes attracts attendees to airshows such as the one held by the CAF, “It’s cool to see history come to life when they have the airplanes fly, having them out on the runway so the kids can come and learn about what they’re parents and grandparents did.”