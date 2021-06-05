High school students given Good Citizen award

Three high school seniors were honored recently with a Good Citizen medal and certificate by the Culpeper Minute Men Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolutions, the organization announced on Friday.

Culpeper County High School senior Andrew Flack was recognized with the award. In addition to completing the requirements to achieve the rank of Eagle with the Boy Scouts of America, Flack has started his own lawn care company and will be attending Germanna Community College in the fall. The scout’s Eagle project involved providing lending library boxes at three local parks.

Also recognized was Rappahannock High School graduate Camron Wayland, who plans to attend James Madison University, majoring in sports and recreational management. Wayland built and installed a flag pole at the Sperryville Cemetery.

Finally, Peter McMahon, a Wakefield Country Day School graduate, was recognized. He will be attending Christendom College in Front Royal.

“We expect to see bright futures for all of these exceptional young men,” said Mary Ann Cowherd of the local DAR chapter, in a statement.