Hispanic & Latino Heritage Month celebrated in Virginia through Oct. 15

Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month began recently and is being recognized in Virginia through Oct. 15, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.
He acknowledged tremendous contributions the population has made throughout Virginia and the U.S. Nearly 12 percent of Culpeper County's population identifies as Hispanic, according to the latest U.S. Census figures as of July 1, 2019.
“For generations, Hispanic and Latino Americans have shaped our Commonwealth and their stories are woven into the fabric of our communities,” Northam said, calling it Virginia history. “With nearly 800,000 Virginians of Hispanic and Latino descent who proudly call Virginia home, our communities are richer and more vibrant thanks to their culture and traditions.”
The special month recognizes Hispanic’s integral role in business, education, military, government and in the fight against COVID-19, the governor said.
“It is in part because of these contributions that our Hispanic and Latino communities have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic. As we battle this virus and work together to move our Commonwealth forward, we must also renew our commitment to confronting generational health inequities and remain focused on ensuring that Hispanic and Latino Virginians are counted in the 2020 Census,” Northam said.
The governor called on Virginians to unite in efforts to build a more equitable, more welcoming and more inclusive state.
Sept. 18 would have been the 17th annual Culpeper Fiesta downtown, a celebration of the flavors of Latin America.
"2020 has not gone as planned for anyone," according to a recent post on the Culpeper Fiesta Facebook page. "Stay safe and we will see you next September."
In addition to having a rich culture, Hispanics here and around Virginia have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
According to a new study from the Virginia Department of Health, a "relatively low rate" of Virginians (2.4 percent) have been exposed to COVID-19. But that rate of exposure was significantly higher (10.2 percent) among Hispanics.
