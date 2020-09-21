Hispanic & Latino Heritage Month celebrated in Virginia through Oct. 15

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month began recently and is being recognized in Virginia through Oct. 15, according to a news release from Gov. Ralph Northam.

He acknowledged tremendous contributions the population has made throughout Virginia and the U.S. Nearly 12 percent of Culpeper County's population identifies as Hispanic, according to the latest U.S. Census figures as of July 1, 2019.

“For generations, Hispanic and Latino Americans have shaped our Commonwealth and their stories are woven into the fabric of our communities,” Northam said, calling it Virginia history. “With nearly 800,000 Virginians of Hispanic and Latino descent who proudly call Virginia home, our communities are richer and more vibrant thanks to their culture and traditions.”

The special month recognizes Hispanic’s integral role in business, education, military, government and in the fight against COVID-19, the governor said.