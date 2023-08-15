GORDONSVILLE—The oldest unaltered church in this Orange County town, predating the Civil War, changed hands early last year, a noteworthy transition.

The circumstance sadly concluded more than 160 years of one close-knit congregation’s history while at the same time sparking hope of sustained outreach in the community among another group of believers.

Circa 1855 Gordonsville Presbyterian Church, located at 406 N. Main St., held its final service May 2, 2021, during a global pandemic: “Gordonsville, Virginia, has reached a point due to declining membership and finances, it can no longer carry out its ministry and mission and must request to be dissolved,” according to the Final Report of the Presbytery of the James Administrative Commission.

Eight months later, as that church sat empty, local Pastor Debra Yarde’s son, Cornell Strother, died unexpectedly at the age of 40 after suffering a stroke. He was a father of five and a beloved football coach at Woodberry Forest School.

Yarde, of Charlottesville, was leading Church of the Living God International, the ministry started by her late father, the Rev. James Strother, in 2012 in Orange. The nondenominational church focused on missions began in a storefront at Tractor Supply shopping center on James Madison Highway.

A grandmother of 10, the pastor was looking for a new location for the growing church while mourning her son. From his passing, Yarde learned of the empty building at Gordonsville Presbyterian Church, maintained in its original pristine condition, turnkey for another congregation’s use.

Church of the Living God held its first service there in January 2022. It was the same month that Yarde, a mother of four, buried her oldest.

She is looking to the future in a space with a significant past.

“We are growing, are a multicultural church. Whoever wants to come can come. We don’t want to just be a Black church,” said Yarde, who is African-American. “We want to look different, we want to look like God wants us to look, a community, everyone together worshipping God.”

Services are held at 11:30 a.m. Sundays and Bible study 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

“We’ve been getting out as much as we can to let people know we are here and are available for the community,” Yarde said.

“Stonewall Jackson worshipped here,” she said of the Confederate general, entering the sanctuary, during a recent visit to the church located in the Gordonsville Historic District less than a mile from the traffic circle.

The former church congregation, upon disbanding, voted to donate a six-foot bench in memory of Jackson, who frequently visited the church during the war, to the Exchange Hotel nearby, according to Presbytery of the James meeting minutes, along with boxes of Sunday School lessons dating to the Civil War.

The one-story brick building is among the most handsome Greek Revival churches in Piedmont Virginia, according to the National Register of Historic Places nomination form approved in 1983. The church features 12-over-12 sash windows, an original belfry and doorway framed by Doric pilasters.

Yarde’s mother sits front row in the sanctuary these days as her daughter leads services. The pastor grew up with her parents in Locust Grove Baptist Church in Radiant, Virginia, and the family worked in the prison ministry in Albemarle.

“That was a powerful ministry for us, people in chains, locked up, to get them get free in their mind for when they come out,” Yarde said.

She also started her own ministry, Everlasting Beauty Outreach, to empower women who are broken, battered or abused to just love themselves, said Yarde, author of two books including, “Looking for Love in All the Right Places.”

“When dad called us 11 years ago, starting his own ministry, we were going to other churches, we followed him,” said the pastor. “In 2020, he passed the baton to me and a few months later he passed … We were looking for a new location—my son passed eight months after my dad did.”

Asked about losing her son, the pastor said the most important thing is she knows where he is.

“I led him to Christ, said the sinner’s prayer to me, he looked at me, said, ‘Mom, I’m already saved.’ That was the last thing he said to me. I get a peace in knowing that, knowing that he’s resting with God and I don’t have to worry about it,” Yarde said.

Looking for a place to hold her son’s funeral, Yarde was granted space at Orange Baptist Church on Main Street in the town of Orange. It was through their leadership she learned about the empty church in Gordonsville.

It brings comfort, Yarde said, “Even though my son died, he didn’t die in vain because I would not have found out about this space.”

The pastor did not know anything about the old Presbyterian church, though she had driven by it plenty of times in her travels around the region.

“God did this for us,” Yarde said. “We’re right on Main Street. When I came in here … I just couldn’t believe it because we had been in a storefront all those years.”

Church of the Living God, like Gordonsville Presbyterian, which hosted Feed My Sheep dinners for years, is known for its food pantry. People came from all over to get food at the storefront location, Yarde said.

The Food Pantry, along with a clothes closet, will restart in September at the new location, she said, offering weekly giveaways.

A 1980 graduate of Madison County High School, Yarde holds a doctorate degree and masters of science in bible counseling from Isaiah University. A counseling center, New Direction, is now available at Church of the Living God “geared toward Biblical family support for those who are broken, for young kids, people experiencing drug addiction, we just want to serve the community,” Yarde said.

The pastor reflected on how she came to the ministry, other than growing up in the church.

“When you are a person who has been through things yourself, I’ve always been in the church, always had a heart to serve people and to help people, especially women,” Yarde said. “Even with life experiences, when you go through things yourself, broken relationships, you want to give back.”

She wants youth, babies to teens, to be a major focus at the new location. Church of the Living God hosts youth church twice monthly on Sundays when younger congregants lead the service.

Youth Chat is held weekly at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the church and on Zoom to speak about issues impacting the young people.

“We are living in a world now where children have a lost identity,” Yarde said. “They don’t know who they are. It’s important for them to have the spiritual aspect of knowing who Christ is and how much God loves them.

“When they don’t have that sense of belonging they go looking for love in all the wrong places.”

Unmarried, the pastor discussed being a woman in her profession.

“When you hear a lot of the ministries now that are banning female pastors, I just say, ‘Ok, God I am just continuing to trust you for the call, it’s not about good intentions, it’s about the call you called me to and I’m just going to stay focused on that, serving people and helping people that’s what this all about,” Yarde said. “The first book of the Bible, Genesis, states, God created man and woman in his image, male and female, he created us equally.”

Everyone has a role and a place in the church, Yarde said.

“It’s going to take all of us working together to get it done because there’s so much brokenness in our nation, and it’s not just for the men to do. I believe we have a place in it as well and I believe God has shown us as women how much he loves us and cares for us,” she said.

Church of the Living God is currently leasing the former Presbyterian church, but is hoping to purchase the historic building. A fundraiser for that purpose in support of the building fund is being held this weekend 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, August 19 at the Pavilion on Lakeland Farm, located on Sedwick Lane, off of James Madison Highway, outside of the town of Orange.

The Summer Breeze Youth Gala will feature music, dancing, and special speakers, Apostle Diahanna Wright, with Kingdom Dominion Movement, Elder Matthew Carter, assistant pastor at First Bible Way and Youth Pastor Chealoa Bracey, Emmanuel Christian Center.

Entry is $150 per couple, $80 per adult and $25 for kids 10 and under for the fundraiser, which includes a plated dinner and raffle. Chef KC Lewis, of the Order Up food truck, is handling the delicious fare. For tickets, contact 540/372-0859. Yarde is asking for the community’s support for the new church location and doesn’t want to borrow to pay off the mortgage.

“We are in a situation where have to raise the money (to purchase the building) and we’re just asking for the support of the community so that our youth can have a place to come and be who they are. That’s why we’re reaching out to say, we’re here, come see what we’re doing, sow into it, partner with us,” she said.

“That is what our community needs, where families can come and have the love of God shown to them, because people are hurting and we want to be the light to come and find and get what they need and not be judged for the things that they’ve done.”

The pastor is hopeful.

“When we think about Church of the Living God, I think about family, youth, change, we just don’t want to be a place where one race comes, we want to break those barriers, we want to be a church of all nations,” Yarde said.

A church in Gordonsville feels right.

“We’re excited about this place, we love this place. It just feels like home,” Yarde said. “The church was maintained before we got here and we keep it up because we want it to stay just the way it has been.”

About 40 people attended the closing service, followed by a meal outside, on May 2, 2021 of Gordonsville Presbyterian Church.

The service was taped and is on YouTube

“Therefore, be it resolved that the Administrative Commission, with deep compassion and sincere appreciation, gives thanks for the ministry of the Gordonsville Presbyterian Church, dissolves the congregation, authorizes transfer of its members to South Plains Presbyterian Church of Keswick, Virginia or the congregation of the member’s choice, and receives transfer of title to the property, with all church records, for the furtherance and advancement of God’s mission and ministry through the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.)”

Gordonsville Presbyterian Church Ruling Elder Ned Roache reported at the closing service that they would donate their hand bell equipment to Louisa Presbyterian Church, which was forming a hand bell choir with a large number of children.

“It was something we felt would help even though we’re ending here, carrying out somewhere else,” Roache said. “Lots of people who worked to help this church through the years.”

He described taking the leaves off the memory tree plaque that still hangs at the back of the church, albeit without the leaves, returned to their dedicators.

Roache said he recognized many of the names when taking it apart.

“I think back on the congregations that have been here for years and years and years, three and four generations back,” he said. “We love this church, cared for it and tried to keep it going.”