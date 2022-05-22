Historic Half runners return to Fredericksburg

A cool breeze blew and the rising sun peeked through a partly overcast sky Sunday morning shortly after 7 when the first runners appeared. They were pushing riders in recumbent bikes down Carl D. Silver Parkway en route to rounding the corner onto Cowan Boulevard in Fredericksburg’s Central Park.

As the Marine Corps Historic Half Marathon competitors turned onto Cowan, people set up at the intersection corners started rooting and shaking cowbells.

Soon after, a single runner followed. Then a steady stream of runners padded their way along the pavement.

Sunday marked the 15th Marine half marathon in Fredericksburg. The race also marked the first in two years that included runners and crowds. The previous two Historic Half races were held virtually because of the pandemic.

The race started at the Expo & Convention Center, with runners winding through Central Park and downtown Fredericksburg before crossing the finish line at the Virginia Credit Union stadium, where the Fredericksburg Nationals play.

One couple, Spotsylvania County residents Larry and Terry Brewer, stood at the first-turn intersection early Sunday morning to cheer on their daughter. Terry Brewer clanged a cow bell as their daughter Ashley Harding passed them.

Their daughter was running the race for the first time—in person.

The Stafford County school teacher’s parents said she ran the race virtually last year. Her father said she still ran the actual course so she could climb Hospital Hill.

Running the marathon virtually wasn’t like the real thing for their daughter, her parents said.

“She was pretty excited” to be able to run in the actual race this year, her father said.

Plenty of other runners were ready for real action, too.

Kristen Loflin, Marine Corps Marathon Organization spokesperson, said in the days prior to the race that it is the largest such event they’ve held since the pandemic hit.

More than 6,000 runners entered the 13.1-mile half marathon, the 18.1-mile Devil Dog Double and the 5-mile Semper 5ive races, including virtual runners. Participants included virtual runners as event organizers decided to keep that option open this year.

To some, the crowds didn’t seem to be quite as big this year.

Kasie Yao and Misty Kelley noticed the smaller crowd as they stood along Caroline Street wearing signs and cheering on runners.

The lack of a big turnout didn’t dampen their enthusiasm, or humor.

Kelley’s sign—IF I SEE YOU COLLAPSE I’LL PAUSE YOUR GARMIN—drew smiles and chuckles from runners.

Along with comedy relief, the Stafford County women, who have run in the Historic Half before, wanted to urge on the runners because they know how tough it is.

“It’s the halfway mark,” Yao said, adding that the runners soon would have to climb Hospital Hill.

Kelley agreed.

“It’s something to help push them through,” she said.