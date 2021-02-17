Historic Mars landing set for Thursday has a Stafford connection

This is the first NASA mission to Mars that will collect rocks and sediment using the Perseverance rover. The rover has thick, durable aluminum wheels covered with cleats for traction, along with curved titanium spokes for spring-like support. The rover includes a five-jointed robotic arm to gather the geologic samples from the surface of the planet.

“Another mission will come back, hopefully by the end of the decade, and collect those samples and bring them back to earth,” said Carberry.

A key objective during the Mars 2020 mission includes the search for signs of ancient microbial life, including characterizing the planet’s geology and past climate. Other tasks include an experiment to produce a small amount of oxygen using the carbon dioxide of the Martian atmosphere to help determine if human explorers could one day live off the resources found on the planet.

“We want to find ways to live off the land,” said Carberry. “There’s actually water on Mars, so if we can access that, we can use it to manufacture oxygen, as well as methane rocket fuel.”