History museum offers a variety of programs in February

Try your hand at war games and deciphering secret messages, learn about “Africulture” from a local farmer and attend a webinar about Native Americans in the Piedmont region—all courtesy of the Museum of Culpeper History during the month of February.

“Our goal is to shine a light on aspects of history that don’t typically get a lot of exposure,” said the museum’s Education Coordinator, Helen Thompson, on Tuesday afternoon at Culpeper’s train depot, where the museum is located.

“People hear a lot about Colonial history in Virginia and the Civil War, and that’s valuable and we’ll continue to provide that history through a Culpeper lens,” the Virginia Tech graduate said. “But we will also be focusing on women in Culpeper’s history, and we have an exhibition planned on reconstruction in this area. We hope to share some niche aspects of history.”

She said museum personnel will continue to reach out in the community to get more people involved in history. Thompson recently visited Culpeper County High School with a presentation about indigenous tribes and their impact on the region, and other activities are in the works for later in the year involving a collaborative effort with other community organizations for museum events.

“We’re working to expand our children’s programs as well,” Thompson said. “It’s so valuable to get children involved and interested in history from a young age.”

Following is an overview of the museum’s offerings over the coming month:

Online strategy gaming event

The next installment in the museum’s strategy gaming series will be online on Saturday, February 5 at 2 p.m.

“With new variants of COVID continuing to present obstacles to in-person programs, we’re going to take boardgaming virtual,” said John Christiansen, the museum’s executive director, in a statement. “Using virtual meeting room technology, we can share a digital mapboard that lets players direct the movement of their pieces in real-time while allowing them to interact with each other and the host.”

Saturday’s session will focus on the Revolutionary War battle of Trenton, where George Washington’s army crossed the Delaware River in a surprise attack on Hessian soldiers on Christmas Day in 1776. Game designer Peter Schweighofer will return as the host. After a brief discussion of the battle—in which General Washington fielded several Virginia regiments—Schweighofer will teach basic rules so participants can maneuver Patriot and Hessian units in the fight for Trenton. Those who don’t wish to play may observe.

“We started this series last summer to highlight the fun of coming together to play tabletop strategy games,” Christiansen said. “There’s something about the social interaction as well as the physical experience of moving pieces around a board that keeps them meaningful despite the many options for online games. We’re making some concessions to the digital world, but we’ll still keep the tabletop spirit.”

Christiansen added that the program is suitable for gaming newcomers, kids, and experienced gamers. Participants should have some scrap paper, a pencil or pen, and a six-sided die at hand. Advance registration is recommended to ensure a game table spot.

Secret messages and invisible ink

For children ages 2 to 5, the museum’s next “Hands-on History” program will be Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Using common household items, participants will have the opportunity to make invisible ink, paid for with support by Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s Power of Change grant.

Science and history will be combined to make secret messages while you discover some of the ways readily available items in your home can be used to create invisible ink, and why these solutions act they way they do. There is no admission fee for this program.

Reserve a spot visit the museum’s website or send an email to education@culpepermuseum.com. Those who attend the museum program must follow COVID health guidelines of masking, cleaning and social distancing.

Webinar on African agriculture and Virginia foodways

As part of African-American History Month, the Museum of Culpeper History will offer a free webinar on African contributions to agriculture in Virginia on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.

Orange County agricultural consultant and agronomist Michael Carter Jr. will discuss the concept of Africulture, “which is a myriad of principles, practices, plants and people of African descent that have contributed to agriculture from antiquity to the present day,” according to a museum news release. The lecture will also address the foodways of Africa that have shaped Virginia.

Carter is an 11th generation farmer in the United States and is the fifth generation to farm on Carter Farms, his family’s century farm in Orange County, where he gives workshops on how to grow and market ethnic vegetables. With Virginia State University, Carter works as Small Farm Resource Center Coordinator for the Small Farm Outreach Program. He sits on the board of directors of the Virginia Association of Biological Farmers (VABF), Virginia Food Systems Council, Virginia Agrarian Trust and Virginia Foodshed Capital, and is a fellow for the Center for Food Systems and Community Transformation.

Carter has worked in Ghana, Kenya and Israel as an agronomist and organic agricultural consultant working with numerous governments, organizations, and individuals throughout the region.

Funding for this program is made possible by grants from Virginia Humanities and the M. Meade Palmer Memorial Fund at Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.

Native

American settlements discussed in webinar

Another free webinar will be hosted by the museum on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m. Dr. Eric Jones, a professor of anthropology at the University of South Carolina, will share his research into indigenous settlements in the Piedmont region, bringing to light information about some of the Siouan groups that once inhabited the area.

Jones’ main area of study concerns settlement patterns, which he investigates through a variety of approaches, a museum news release stated.

Learn more

For any of the programs, learn more information at culpepermuseum.com, email education@culpepermuseum.com or call 540/829-1749. The webinars will stream live on the museum’s Facebook page.

