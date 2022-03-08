History taught at Culpeper High with song, dance, spoken word

Culpeper County High School students highlighted part of their community and country’s rich and diverse heritage with a recent Black History Month performance.

“It was such a wonderful program,” Dr. Virginia Wright, an assistant principal at Culpeper High, told the Star-Exponent. “I want everybody to see just how amazing and how passionate these students were. It’s truly inspiring.”

All of Culpeper High’s students attended the Friday, Feb. 25, assembly.

“These kids are so good, we’re hoping next year to open it to the community—do the assembly during the day but also have an evening performance,” Wright said. “That’s how good these students were, that’s how much we want to share that message.”

With the theme “Be The Dream,” the assembly included music, modern and traditional African dancing, a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (described as the Black national anthem), poetry, a fashion show, and spoken-word pieces.

Wright said the program taught Virginia history, including segregation, “delivering it in a [tasteful] way, not shoving it down people’s throats—just ‘Hey, guys, we’ve always been here. We’re glad you’re here.’ “

“I wish you could have seen the reaction of the student body when a couple of our biracial students shared a poem called ‘Mixed,’” she said. “It was so moving. And at the end of the African dance, (student) Trinity Duke sang a goodbye, which was 45 seconds of pure bliss. Some kids did an incredible stand-up routine. The whole thing was so great.”

Jayla Ford, daughter of Culpeper High head Football Coach James Ford, was master of ceremonies, keeping the program moving along.

“She did such a fantastic job, and her dad was so proud,” Wright said. “He came up and said how impressed he was, how she was really coming out of her shell.”

Students could volunteer to participate, Wright said. After having many students attend the first meeting or two, numbers dwindled, settling on a core group of students, mostly juniors and seniors, but consisting of all grade levels.

The final performers included Keilin Adams, Waad Ali, Michael Blamo, Edyn Brown, Jheneya Cotton, Trinity Duke, Tyra Duke, Jayla Ford, Corey Hutcherson, Tyania Jackson, Jaidyn Johnson, Jasmin Malone, Michael Marshall, Samone McKinley, Cynthia Newton, Rayven Oliver, Danyel Poe, Kylee Quinn, Alexis Richards, Kiera Sharp, Jasmine Snow, Malachi Terrell, Talik Thomas, Jordan Thompson, Kenneth Tinsley, Kalea Turner, Johntae Washington, Abigail Williams Sherod, Hannah Wormley and Kayin Alas.

Considerable support was provided by Culpeper High staff members, such as newly hired paraprofessional Alex Smith, who leads the regional Blue Ridge Chorale of Culpeper; math and history teacher Alice Robinson; Assistant Principal James McDaniel; Tamara Talley-Poe and LaToya Marshall, in special education; and Band Director Nathan Childs. English teacher and yearbook coordinator Katie Hill took photos, as well as junior Alex Dunkle.

All around the school, students participated in Black History Month by decorating classroom doors and bulletin boards, as well as creating Black-history portraits in their art classes.

To support the assembly as well as the month’s special activities, Culpeper High’s entire staff wore “Be The Dream” T-shirts created by the school’s Sunshine Committee in its MakerSpace, a room filled with 3-D printers, silkscreen machines and other equipment that students and staff can learn to use and create items to support educational initiatives.

The assembly’s performing students also wore special T-shirts that quoted the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), an icon of American’s civil rights movement: “If not us, then who? If not now, then when?”

Culpeper High staff member Holly Wortman made those shirts for each student who would be on stage.

“The kids wanted to make a statement,” Wright said. “They wanted to bring out that we have to do it.”

It was the second Black History Month program that Wright has helped with since she joined the school’s staff, after moving to Culpeper from Florida four years ago. The first event was in February 2020, just before Virginia schools closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Wright was not involved with 2021’s virtual Black History Month program, but was the primary organizer of this year’s event.

