Substantial damage was caused to a Sperryville business early Tuesday morning from a vehicle crashing into the building’s front wall. Virginia State Police are seeking information about the hit-and-run incident, according to a news release Tuesday.
On July 14 a hit-and-run was reported at the Before and After Café at 31 Main Street in the Town of Sperryville, the release stated.
During the early morning hours an unknown vehicle backed into the building, hitting the porch roof and causing it to go through the building’s front wall, resulting in significant damage to the building and business.
VSP asks anyone who knows about the hit and run or witnessed the event to please contact VSP Area 12 Office at 540/374-6425.
