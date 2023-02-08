The Board of Supervisors bestowed the honorary title of, “Culpeper Colonel,” on two outstanding citizens Tuesday night.

James “Chuck” Holmes and Ms. Bonnie Hitt received the top local award in recognition of going above and beyond the call of citizenship in service to Culpeper County and its residents, according to the board resolution.

It was the first Culpeper Colonel ceremony since 2019.

Holmes has dedicated his life to local voters, serving 35 years on the Culpeper County Electoral Board, among many other accomplishments.

Meanwhile, Hitt has dedicated her life to the children of Culpeper County through her tireless dedication to the Youth Basketball Board.

The award given to both begins as follows, “Whereas, in every community across this nation, there are people from many walks of life who quietly strive to serve their fellow citizens by services voluntarily provided without fanfare or request for recognition or remuneration, and ...

“Whereas, it is the sense of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors that Culpeper County is fortunate to have numerous citizens who serve their fellow citizens in a variety of ways, and it being further the sense of the board that these individuals should, when possible be recognized and lauded for their meritorious service.”

Col. Holmes and Col. Hitt were hereby recognized for their efforts and thanked by a grateful community, the award concludes.

Read more about the 2023 Culpeper Colonels in upcoming editions of the Culpeper Star-Exponent and at starexponent.com.