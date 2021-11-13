Holiday Preview to begin Monday in downtown Culpeper

Starting Monday, Culpeper's downtown welcomes shoppers with gift ideas and sales during its Holiday Preview, Nov. 15-21, the Main Street non-profit announced this week.

Pictured are shoppers of the Holiday Open House event in 2019.

Decked out in Christmas finery, Culpeper offers a variety of dining choices, including curbside pick-up, delivery, gift cards as well as dine-in service.

Local specialty shops offer the unique and specialized gifts shoppers are seeking in a season with limited options elsewhere, resulting from the supply chain problems that have surfaced during the world-wide pandemic.

Daily shopping events scattered throughout the coming week include a storefront and door decorating contest, free photo sessions for pets, a visit from Santa special to Culpeper, area high school band performances and a community tree lighting on Sunday, Nov. 21.

"Culpeper Downtown merchants and restaurants welcome you with warmth, holiday cheer and outstanding customer service, that makes downtown such a wonderful place," CRI said in a statement. "We encourage you to shop small! Support your friends and neighbors this holiday season and beyond."

Visit CRI's website and Facebook page for more information.