Holiday season marches in with Christmas parades

“The Christmas Parade is an annual favorite, and this year it will be especially meaningful to the community because it will return to our traditional format, after being held as a reverse-parade last year,” said Director of Community Engagement Michelle McGinnis. “The community will once again have the opportunity to fully experience all the festive sights and sounds of the season, the way they always have, standing along the parade route from Spotsylvania Middle School through Market Square.” This year’s parade theme is “Magical Musical Christmas” and it’s anticipated that it will feature music from popular holiday films as well as traditional holiday compositions.

In addition to the parade, the county will host its annual Spotsylvania Courthouse Luminary the following day, Dec. 5, at 4:45 p.m. on the front lawn of the Marshall Center. As the daylight turns to dusk, candles and trees will be lit, and area choirs will begin to sing. Guests are welcome to add their personal touch to the event by decorating an ornament, which are available for free, and hanging it on the tree of their choice. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and gloves, and the spirit of Christmas will provide added warmth to the evening.