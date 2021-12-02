Holiday season marches in with Christmas parades

There’s nothing like a spirited, uplifting parade to launch the holiday season, and our community is fortunate to be in the midst of several joyous marching celebrations as longstanding annual Christmas parades are hosted by Culpeper and other counties in the region.
Culpeper County Christmas Parade
The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Christmas Parade will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5 on Main Street in downtown Culpeper.
Organizers expect around 900 people at the holiday community procession, which will start at Piedmont Street and continue south to Mason Street. The judge’s stand will be set up at West Davis Street.
This hometown family event will include lots of lights, music, nativity scenes and floats, and a very special guest from the North Pole.
This event is free to the public. There is no entry fee to participate in the parade; however, sponsorship packages are available on the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office website.
Spotsylvania County Christmas Parade
Festivities begin on Saturday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. with Spotsylvania’s Christmas Parade. The parade, now in its 44th year, will feature 60 participants, including local and state police, firetrucks, the Spotsylvania all-county band, dancing groups, car clubs, scout troops, local businesses, beauty queens and—the highlight of the occasion—Santa, who sends his robust greetings from his perch on the ladder of a fire truck.
“The Christmas Parade is an annual favorite, and this year it will be especially meaningful to the community because it will return to our traditional format, after being held as a reverse-parade last year,” said Director of Community Engagement Michelle McGinnis. “The community will once again have the opportunity to fully experience all the festive sights and sounds of the season, the way they always have, standing along the parade route from Spotsylvania Middle School through Market Square.” This year’s parade theme is “Magical Musical Christmas” and it’s anticipated that it will feature music from popular holiday films as well as traditional holiday compositions.
In addition to the parade, the county will host its annual Spotsylvania Courthouse Luminary the following day, Dec. 5, at 4:45 p.m. on the front lawn of the Marshall Center. As the daylight turns to dusk, candles and trees will be lit, and area choirs will begin to sing. Guests are welcome to add their personal touch to the event by decorating an ornament, which are available for free, and hanging it on the tree of their choice. Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and gloves, and the spirit of Christmas will provide added warmth to the evening.
“It has been our longstanding tradition to host the parade and luminary the first weekend of December,” said McGinnis. “It’s a great way for our community to come together and enjoy a tradition that is more than four decades old. Though Spotsylvania is a large county, there really is a wonderful sense of community here, and people will feel that spirit when they come together to celebrate the season with these events.”
Guests should plan to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m. for the parade, as nearby roads close for the event, and families should arrive by 4:30 p.m. Sunday for the Luminary to find their viewing spot.
Spotsylvania Christmas Parade:
Saturday, Dec. 4, 1 p.m. Spotsylvania Middle School to Merchants Square, 8801 Courthouse Road. Rain date Dec. 11. Free. Spotsylania.va.us
Spotsylvania Courthouse Luminary:
Sunday, Dec. 5, 4:45 p.m. Marshall Center, 8800 Courthouse Road. Free.
Fredericksburg Christmas Parade
On Dec. 4, the celebration continues at 5:30 p.m. with Fredericksburg’s beloved annual Christmas Parade. The quintessence of Norman Rockwell-style Americana, the parade is wildly popular, and many families begin selecting their viewing spots along its Caroline Street and Princess Anne Street route early in the afternoon.
Not one float or marching band passes by without an eruption of applause and delighted squeals. In the past, such homage was even allotted to the dutiful clean-up guy following parading horses.
Thousands attend the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade each year, and this year, as an added option, the event will be live-streamed on the Visit Fred website for those who aren’t able to attend in person.
“This year’s parade theme is Candy Land and we’re excited about seeing how the different groups will interpret that in their displays,” said Kim Herbert, supervisor of special events. “Some will be featuring the classic board game and others may depict a candy shop, while some will have a traditional Christmas motif.”
Sixty groups and organizations will participate in this year’s parade, and awards will be given in a variety of categories based on innovation, creativity and the best interpretation of the theme.
“The climax of the parade will be Santa waving and calling out to the crowd from his huge sleigh,” said Herbert. “The sparkling lights at night add that special touch to the magic of Christmas and the holiday season. For many families, it’s become a cherished tradition, and they have come through the years to create those treasured memories. I know one couple who actually met at the parade, and they are now bringing their grandchildren to the celebration!”
Fredericksburg Christmas Parade:
Saturday, Dec. 4, 5:30 p.m. Parade route is on Caroline and Princess Anne streets from Wolfe Street to Amelia Street. Streets along the parade route will be closed to traffic and there will be no parking along the parade route beginning at 2 p.m. Free. Carpooling is strongly encouraged and the city parking garage will be available at $2 a car. fredericksburgchristmasparade.com
Stafford County Christmas Parade
Adding to the excitement of the holiday, the Stafford Christmas Parade will be held at the Stafford Fairgrounds on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. Guests are welcome to view the parade from chairs along the route and arrangements have been made to provide parking along both sides of the route. Families will also have the option of experiencing the festivities from the comfort of their cars.
Families arriving early can peruse the offerings of a number of vendors, displaying crafts, information about local organizations, and food. Vendors will set up at noon. In addition, plans are underway to provide families a photo op with Santa before the parade begins and he takes his place on his sleigh. Parade participants can still register by contacting parade manager Gordon Shelton at 540/840-8992.
In addition to awarding plaques in categories such as marching bands, first responders, dance and drill teams, and local businesses, awards will also be given to animals who participate, reflecting the parade’s location as well as Gordon Shelton’s dual roles as the parade coordinator and the manager of the Stafford County Agricultural Fair.
“This is a great event for the kids to have fun and for mom and dad to come out and enjoy the festivities,” said Shelton. “Come join the fun and have a good time at the Stafford Christmas Parade!”
Stafford Christmas Parade:
Saturday, Dec. 18, 3 p.m. Stafford Fairgrounds, 9000 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. Free. 540/840-8992; staffordchristmasparade.com
Culpeper Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings contributed to this report.