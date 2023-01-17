Holmes gets Culpeper NAACP Llifetime Achievement Award, Fairfax speaks for MLK Day

Former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax rallied congregants to “free each other” during Monday’s Culpeper Branch NAACP Martin Luther King birthday celebration in historic Antioch Church.

“Free each other from racism, from death, from fear, from harm, free each other from oppression, from financial worry, free each other every single day. That’s why we are here—free each other from hate, from concern. That’s what Dr. King wanted us to do,” said Fairfax.

He told attendees he loved them very much and that his wife’s ancestral family was from Rapidan, along the river in southern Culpeper County. Fairfax shared he learned the origins of his own last name on the day he took the oath of office on Jan. 13, 2018 in Richmond. It was listed on a deed of manumission.

“A freedom document in the old Fairfax County Courthouse basement and the deed had freed my great-great-great-grandfather, Simon Fairfax, from slavery in Fairfax County Virginia on June 5, 1798. The ninth Lord Fairfax had freed him 60 years before the Civil War,” Fairfax said. “220 years later, Simon Fairfax’s great-great-great grandson was being sworn in as the No. 2 in command of the very same state where he had been enslaved.”

When God grants freedom from something in life, he went on, one must thank him, never go back to not being free and free as many people as they can.

“I am going to ask you to hold me accountable, if you ever see me doing anything other than loving somebody, you call me up. I don’t care about what people say, I don’t care about politics, I care about justice,” said Fairfax.

The former lieutenant governor said he would return to Culpeper next MLK Day for a report card on progress made on making communities safer, smarter and more loving. Fairfax reflected on his own time in elected office.

“I don’t care if you don’t elect me dogcatcher because you know what? I want to get elected to heaven, that’s the only office I want to get elected to, and I’m trying my best, I tried my best, tough life, I got a card that’s good and bad, but I also have hope,” he said. “Let’s try to be nice to each other.”

Fairfax thanked members of the Culpeper Police Department for attending, saying, “When a law enforcement officer is killed it’s one of the most horrific things I’ve ever seen…I want them to come home to their families. I come from a law enforcement family, let’s be very clear, and they do it every day knowing they risk their lives.”

Monday’s program in Culpeper included soulful music by gospel singer KC Lewis and an expressive liturgical praise dance by Amy Hunter.

NAACP President Uzziah Harris gave taped remarks to start the celebration livestreamed by Culpeper Media Network. He imagined, what if Dr. King were here today?

The civil rights leader would not be OK with inequity in education, high Black unemployment, low wealth attainment, uneven rates of Black incarceration and the color lines of poverty, Harris said.

He would not be OK with political theater or police brutality. People are still judged by the color of their skin, the local NAACP president said, so Dr. King would insist that those Black lives did, in fact, matter.

He desired that men live together as brothers so they would not have to perish together as fools, Harris continued.

“It would be foolish to assume that Martin would be silenced if he were here today just to keep the peace. He’d be as unpopular as he was when he was murdered in 1968. Just as scorned, maligned, people would label him race hustler and race baiter, agitator, Communist, Socialist and definitely a Black radical,” he said.

“They would deem him un-American, not patriotic, and be placed on the FBI’s most surveilled list…not the KKK, not the Proud Boys or the Oathkeepers. There wouldn’t be any national celebrations, any holidays, any statues or other memorials for Martin King because Martin told the truth and championed the cause of oppressed people.”

King would still be tugging at the soul of a nation. But he’s not here, Harris stated.

“So the task is left to us to continue in the spirit of the dream in the beloved community…to continue to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth—whether people want to hear it or not. To press on and demand that this country live up to its creed.”

A highlight of Monday’s program was the presentation of the Culpeper Branch NAACP Lifetime Achievement Service Award to longtime electoral board member, James “Chuck” Holmes.

“You have given countless hours to our community, 35 years of service on the electoral board, owning a Davis Street business, practicing law and active in various churches. Culpeper is proud to have you call it home. Thank you, Mr. Holmes, good luck in your future,” Culpeper Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. said when presenting the award.

Holmes called it an honor to accept the award on King’s birthday, saying he blazed a trail that allowed him to be there.

“Although we strive to do a portion of what Dr. King directed us to try to emulate, we are still way in arrears,” said Holmes. “Whenever we have an opportunity to improve the lives of individuals around us we have a responsibility to do so.”

Holmes said he stands on the shoulders of giants and that there is obligation to keep hope alive, continue to move forward, to build and not to tear down.

“We have also an obligation to tell the truth to let our light shine brighter and brighter each and every day and find the avenue of coming to help somebody else along the way. God bless you.”