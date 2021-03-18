Holy Cross Academy classmates shave heads to raise money, donate hair to St. Baldrick's

Perched on a tall stool outdoors with her long, black hair in braided ponytails, Sophia Mauro took a deep breath and gave her stylist a signal to proceed.
Behind the clubhouse building off Kellogg Mill Road in Stafford County, the youngster who’ll turn 13 soon had had already witnessed her good friend and Holy Cross Academy classmate Champ Clark get his brown locks lopped off.
Still, Sophia’s eyes popped a little when the stylist working on her slid scissors in place and began snipping off a head full of hair in braids, most a foot long or longer.
Asked if she was ready for the second part of the haircut, which would leave her bald, Sophia didn’t hesitate, answering, “I’ve been waiting for this for a while now.”
Before the impromptu event was over Saturday afternoon, both Sophia and Clark, along with his parents, John and Lorie Clark, had all “braved the shave” to raise money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Each year, thousands of people around the U.S. and the world have their hair shorn, getting friends and family to donate to the foundation to assist in its mission of seeking cures for childhood cancer.
The youngsters’ explanation for why they were happy to shave their heads is what made the gathered gaggle of friends and family so proud, eliciting comments like, “That’s why there’s hope for our future!” and “You make us all proud!”
Sophia said she wanted to raise money for St. Baldrick’s and donate her hair because of her cousin, Delaney Brown.
“She had [cancerous] neuroblastoma before the age of two and lost her hair for a long time,” Sophia said. “She’s told me what having a wig meant to her, so I’m doing this to provide wigs for some other kids. It’s a big thank-you to the universe that Delaney’s still alive, because the sort of cancer she had only has a 32 percent survival rate.”
Champ said he was similarly moved to take part because of a family friend who’s a breast cancer survivor.
Typically, the “shave party” like the one that Sophia and the Clarks took part in Saturday would have happened with a crowd of others at a central location such as Paddy’s Steakhouse in Stafford. Though the restaurant has often hosted those before for the event that occurs around St. Patrick’s Day each year, the pandemic made folks find their own spots this year.
The group that gathered this past weekend for their close shaves explained that John Clark had been one to get the tradition started, taking part in the St. Baldrick’s fundraiser 10 years ago and every year since.
“It’s a good cause and I don’t have any trouble shaving my head because I keep it short anyway,” said Clark, who lives in Stafford County. He noted that he gets satisfaction raising money each year because he likes taking part in the effort to fight childhood cancer.
Lorie Clark did the same five years ago, and put a bug about “braving the shave” in the ears of Champ and Sophia, who have been friends since the age of 3. That’s when they began letting their hair grow longer.
Sophia, who lives in Spotsylvania County with her mother, Dawn, said that in addition to raising money for St. Baldrick’s, she, Champ and Lorie are donating their cut hair to Children With Hair Loss. The nonprofit uses donated hair to make wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer or other causes.
John Clark said he would have done the same, but he has a job that doesn’t allow him to grow his hair too long.
Sophia and Champ said they’ve raised nearly $4,000 so far for St. Baldrick’s, seeking donations from classmates, friends, family and more. Some of the money for the pair came from donations instead of gifts for their 13th birthdays. Champ just had his and Sophia’s is coming up in April.
To inject some fun in the process, volunteer stylists Joshua Lawrence and Marci Harmon took an unorthodox approach to their work, either shaving a path with clippers down the middle or slowly clearing hair from bottom to top. At one point, when Mauro saw that she had hair on the top but none on the side, she uttered, “I look like a bully in the ’90s!”
But soon enough, all four had shaved heads, with family members livestreaming the event to other family and friends who couldn’t be there.
John and Lorie Clark were proud, but not really surprised, that the young classmates had taken part or that they’d raised considerable money to their cause. That’s because it wasn’t the first time for Sophia or Champ.
Sophia took part in a successful fundraiser in 2015 to send more than $20,000 for the Sagarmatha Children’s Home in Nepal after a horrendous mudslide there. She lived at the home before being adopted by her Spotsylvania family.
Champ has raised money for several years for the Some Gave All Foundation, a local effort that ensures that soldiers who’ve given their lives in service aren’t forgotten.
For more information or to donate, go to stbaldricks.org.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415