Holy Cross Academy classmates shave heads to raise money, donate hair to St. Baldrick's

Lorie Clark did the same five years ago, and put a bug about “braving the shave” in the ears of Champ and Sophia, who have been friends since the age of 3. That’s when they began letting their hair grow longer.

Sophia, who lives in Spotsylvania County with her mother, Dawn, said that in addition to raising money for St. Baldrick’s, she, Champ and Lorie are donating their cut hair to Children With Hair Loss. The nonprofit uses donated hair to make wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer or other causes.

John Clark said he would have done the same, but he has a job that doesn’t allow him to grow his hair too long.

Sophia and Champ said they’ve raised nearly $4,000 so far for St. Baldrick’s, seeking donations from classmates, friends, family and more. Some of the money for the pair came from donations instead of gifts for their 13th birthdays. Champ just had his and Sophia’s is coming up in April.

To inject some fun in the process, volunteer stylists Joshua Lawrence and Marci Harmon took an unorthodox approach to their work, either shaving a path with clippers down the middle or slowly clearing hair from bottom to top. At one point, when Mauro saw that she had hair on the top but none on the side, she uttered, “I look like a bully in the ’90s!”