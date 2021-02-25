Homecoming, prom in the works at Culpeper High

Culpeper High students are finding the silver lining in a pandemic school year, making the most of the lot they were cast when life changed abruptly a year ago.
“It’s been a really wild year—it feels like five years have gone by,” Jeff Nicol, president of Culpeper County High School’s Student Council, said in an interview Thursday. “We’ve gotten through it, and it hasn’t been fun.”
“But at the end of the day, not many generations can say they didn’t even go to school, they attended while lying in bed, you know?” Nicol said with a laugh. “We’re part of history.”
Athletes didn’t play school sports last fall, thus there was no Homecoming game—or the traditional festivities that go with it—to avoid spreading the novel coronavirus.
But since then, some COVID-19 restrictions have been eased as case numbers have dropped. In recent weeks, nurses have begun giving COVID-19 vaccinations from the limited number of doses that are available locally.
Last week, the high school football season began, and the Culpeper County High student advisory board met to see how it could salvage some fun from the school year.
Evoking the theme “Better Late Than Never,” students are building Homecoming activities around the last home football game of the season, which will be held March 26.
In the week leading up to that date, Spirit Days will be held for students, who can participate in person and virtually, heeding the hybrid attendance model that’s operated since Culpeper County Public Schools started classes last fall.
“We’ll have pep rallies, dress for Spirit Days, we’ll have a Homecoming Court and door decorating, even a parade, sort of, and a game watch party,” Culpeper High Senior Class President Gabriela Valle said.
Everything will comply with the school district’s pandemic mitigation plan, which mandates social distancing, mask-wearing and limiting the numbers of people in one spot.
“I’m most disappointed not to be able to be at the football game, screaming together with my friends, throwing confetti—it’s a cool memory and I’ll miss that,” Valle said. “But I do have that memory from past years, which is something.”
The number of people in the school’s stadium will be limited by COVID-19 sports guidelines, so the game will be filmed live and projected on an outside wall during the watch party in the school’s parking lot, with students keeping 6 feet apart. Students and community members will also be able to watch the game from home.
“We’re glad to be having any kind of celebration—we’ll be starting a different tradition,” Valle said. “I’m very excited it’s been approved and it’s even happening.”
A kind of standing parade will be held, during which clubs and teams will decorate and stage their floats outdoors on school property. People can stroll past and vote for the winners, with prizes to be awarded.
“The community can be involved by getting out your old Blue Devils T-shirts and hats and wearing them ... that week, and saying ‘Happy Homecoming’ to high school students they know,” Nicol said. “We urge everyone to show your Blue Devils pride and be a part of it.”
The Culpeper High Senior Prom will be held May 1. It promises to be unique, different than any prom in the history of the school.
“We can’t really have a dance, so it will be a really nice plated dress-up dinner with the theme ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ ” Valle said.
An outdoor area at the school will be transformed into a beautiful garden, with tents protecting the serving and dinner seating areas. The dinner will be catered and students will sit at socially-distanced tables, with 1 to 4 people per table according to a pre-arranged seating chart.
The evening will involve memorable activities, including a senior promenade down a red carpet, with each couple or group formally announced. A Prom Court and the Prom King and Queen will be recognized.
The evening will be capped by a fireworks show.
“I can’t tell you how exciting this has been to see it all come together,” Culpeper High School Principal Daniel Soderholm said. “All of this seemed to be impossible, but people in the community have stepped up and volunteered. Sheriff Jenkins is sponsoring the fireworks, Ciro’s restaurant is catering the meal. People are coming out of the woodwork to make these events special for the students.”
As Soderholm called around to learn how much renting big tents would cost, Scott Found of Found & Sons Funeral Home leapt into action, calling other local business owners and posting on social media to seek assistance.
Within days, Found’s business chipped in, along with Grass Rootes Restaurant, Green Acres Tree & Landscaping Service, Signature-Crossroads ReMax Real Estate, Rusty’s Towing, Culpeper Home Services and Ole County Store and Bakery. Later, Mullen’s Markings, Shane Hendrick at Ground Control Lawn Care, and Joan Byrnes at Dachi Inc. said they would help out.
“We are extremely grateful for our student and teacher leaders and community partners for making these events a reality for our students,” Soderholm said. “These are memories our students will have for the rest of their lives.”
540/317-2986