Homecoming, prom in the works at Culpeper High

A kind of standing parade will be held, during which clubs and teams will decorate and stage their floats outdoors on school property. People can stroll past and vote for the winners, with prizes to be awarded.

“The community can be involved by getting out your old Blue Devils T-shirts and hats and wearing them ... that week, and saying ‘Happy Homecoming’ to high school students they know,” Nicol said. “We urge everyone to show your Blue Devils pride and be a part of it.”

The Culpeper High Senior Prom will be held May 1. It promises to be unique, different than any prom in the history of the school.

“We can’t really have a dance, so it will be a really nice plated dress-up dinner with the theme ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ ” Valle said.

An outdoor area at the school will be transformed into a beautiful garden, with tents protecting the serving and dinner seating areas. The dinner will be catered and students will sit at socially-distanced tables, with 1 to 4 people per table according to a pre-arranged seating chart.

The evening will involve memorable activities, including a senior promenade down a red carpet, with each couple or group formally announced. A Prom Court and the Prom King and Queen will be recognized.