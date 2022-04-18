Homeland Security partners with state police, truckers to combat human trafficking in VA

U.S. Homeland Security and Virginia Trucking Association are partnering with Virginia State Police to conduct Operation Safe Passage, a high-visibility, human trafficking prevention and public outreach initiative April 18-20.

Motor Carrier Safety Troopers will be positioned this week at various truck stops, motor carrier service centers and rest areas across the Commonwealth to engage with drivers and to distribute educational materials to raise awareness about human trafficking, according to a release from VSP spokeswoman Corrine Geller.

“I am extremely pleased to see the Virginia State Police taking an aggressive and active stance towards addressing what has become a global pandemic," said said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier in a statement. "Virginia has no tolerance for the exploitation of any human being, and is committed to apprehending, prosecuting and bringing to justice anyone associated with this crime.”

With tens of thousands of commercial trucks and buses traveling through and across Virginia on any given day, this statewide initiative has extensive, life-saving potential, added Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent.

“Commercial drivers can be our added eyes and ears when it comes to identifying the common indicators of human trafficking victims and perpetrators," he said. This campaign is about putting an end to a very serious crime that intentionally preys on vulnerable adult and juvenile populations.”

Homeland Security arrested 2,360 individuals nationwide in connection with human trafficking in FY21. From those cases, more than 720 trafficking victims were identified.

According to Polaris, there were 179 reported cases of trafficking and 77 traffickers identified in Virginia in 2019, the release stated.

“HSI Washington, D.C. stands firmly behind our partners at the Virginia State Police as we engage in Operation Safe Passage,” said Special Agent in Charge Ray Villanueva.

Truck drivers are uniquely positioned to recognize potential victims of this crime and properly alert law enforcement when they witness suspicious activity, said Dale Bennett, President and CEO of the Virginia Trucking Association.

“They are family men and women, whose own children could be targeted for trafficking, so they’re able to talk to their peers and spread the message about human trafficking awareness. The trucking industry has a duty to help solve this problem, and we are committed to saving lives and protecting the communities we serve," he said.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is encouraged to report it by dialing #77 on a cell phone to reach the nearest VSP Emergency Dispatch Center or to call 911.