It was 76 years ago this week when on April 15, 1947 Jackie Robinson took the field with the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking the Major League Baseball color line.

In honor of the Georgia-born sporting pioneer and to shine a light on the traits Robinson exhibited, Germanna Community College is again partnering with the Fredericksburg Nationals for the Annual Jackie Robinson Essay Contest.

The competition is open to juniors and seniors at high schools in Germanna’s service region—the city of Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, King George, Madison and Caroline counties.

The prizes will be five $1,042 scholarships awarded by the FredNats to students taking classes at Germanna, in person or online. The No. 42 was Robinson’s number and the only to ever be retired from Major League Baseball.

Essay submissions should be 500 words or less and explain how the student used one of the nine values Jackie Robinson said were key to his success to deal with a problem in their own life.

These values are: courage, determination, teamwork, persistence, integrity, citizenship, justice, commitment and excellence. The deadline to enter is May 15 at https://germanna.edu/student-experience/paying-school/scholarships/jackie-robinson-essay-contest

Winners will he introduced on the field at the FredNats game on June 2.

Robinson (1919-1972) played 10 big league seasons, retiring after the 1956 campaign with a .311 career batting average, the 1949 National League Most Valuable Player Award and six World Series appearances, according to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on his first appearance on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot in 1962.